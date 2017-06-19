(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos’ general store is reportedly opening a mega fulfillment hub on Staten Island

Amazon is writing another chapter of its New York love affair.

The internet behemoth is reportedly about to open a nearly 1 million sq. ft. fulfillment center on Staten Island, the New York Post reports. The distribution hub will be located on Staten Island’s West Shore and judging by the effects of past fulfillment centers, this could make popular features such as same day delivery easier to provide to New York residents. Amazon already has a much smaller fulfillment hub in Manhattan, as well as facilities in Brooklyn and Long Island, but this is its first such mega facility in New York State.

Per TaxJar, a sales tax solutions provider, the giant retailer already has dozens of such hubs around the country— and it recently detailed plans for similar distribution facilities in Fresno, Calif., North Haven, Conn., Two Aurora, Ill., and others.

According to the Post, Amazon will announce the New York center, which is set to open before summer’s end, in the next couple of months. This comes shortly after Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in New York— America’s literary capital. Another Amazon-branded books boutique will open this summer in midtown Manhattan, with a third in neighboring New Jersey. And of course, Amazon’s biggest news happened last week, when it announced a $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

The Jeff Bezos-helmed retailer hasn’t always had a great relationship with New York. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a so-called “Amazon tax” to force online sales platforms to collect state taxes. That, coupled with high real estate costs, could explain why Amazon hasn’t hired that many people in New York State. When ranking by employees hired, New York doesn’t rank among Amazon’s top three domestic markets, according to a recent Geekwire analysis.

Even accounting for robots and drones, this should be a net plus for the Staten Island economy.

