Amazon is rolling out faster food

Fresh off its $13.7 billion Whole Foods purchase, the e-commerce giant will soon offer delivery from fast food restaurants like Chipotle, Shake Shack and Jamba Juice on its website.

Amazon and an online-ordering company Olo announced a partnership Friday, allowing restaurants in Olo’s hefty portfolio of more than 200 restaurants in 40,000 locations to merge with Amazon Prime. Eaters can expect on-demand options from chains such as Five Guys, Sweetgreen, Applebee’s and Denny’s.

“We’re thrilled to work with Amazon to provide Olo’s base of restaurant customers with a new delivery sales channel that drives increased visibility,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo, in a statement. “Amazon’s obsession with providing great customer and restaurant experience supports the evolving expectations and behaviors of today’s consumer. We’re excited to connect more of Olo’s restaurant brands with Amazon Restaurants.”

Amazon recently took a bite out of the restaurant take out business in June when it tested out Olive Garden delivery. And earlier this month, the online retailer launched its one-hour alcohol delivery service allowing Prime subscribers to order a wide variety of beers, wines and spirits at home.

Right now Amazon Restaurants — a vertical that allows users to order food delivery in less than one hour — has not yet attracted major chain businesses. The service is currently available in about 20 cities in the US including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and Seattle, with plans to expand soon.

Conveniently enough, Amazon Restaurants works with intelligent personal assistant device Alexa, which means you may be able to shout out your Shake Shack order and have it show up at your door shortly after rather than scroll through on GrubHub.

A full list of restaurants has not yet been announced.

