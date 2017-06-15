Amazon Dash Wand (Screengrab)

Pay $20 for the Dash Wand, get $20 back

Shopping just got a lot easier.

Amazon today released the Dash Wand, a $20 remote control-esque gadget that allows you to order groceries, scan barcodes and issue commands to your Alexa device orally. It’s an upgraded version of the retail giant’s Dash devices, little widgets with buttons that you can use to replenish household necessities like Tide laundry.

While the other items in the Dash line can’t be used to control Alexa— which didn’t exist when the original Dash gadget debuted— the Dash Wand allows you to talk to your main Echo device. That means that while you’re in a kitchen that’s ordinarily out of range from your Alexa-enabled Echo, the Dash Wand can still provide you with recipe suggestions. You’ll also be able to use your voice to direct smart lighting in your pantry, though the Wand doesn’t allow for the streaming of music.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering Prime subscribers who buy the Dash Wand a $20 credit on select purchases. This essentially means you get the money you spent on the Wand back to purchase toilet paper and hand soap.

The smart home industry, which estimates suggest will be worth $195 billion by 2021, is increasingly hotting up. Earlier this month, Apple entered the market when it announced an upcoming HomePod smart speaker. Amazon however, has a big lead. A recently released Morning Consult survey found that 17% of potential smart speaker consumers preferred the Amazon Echo, well over any other competing device.

