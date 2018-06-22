Arianna Huffington talks career advice. (Brian Ach/Getty Images for POPSUGAR Play/Ground)

The Huffington Post and Thrive Global founder tells Moneyish how to take credit for your work, handle demanding bosses and manage screen time

Arianna Huffington knows how to thrive.

She left her namesake Huffington Post in 2016 to create Thrive Global’s $120 million wellness platform, after all. And the media mogul sat down with Moneyish recently to share her tips for adulting at work — which actually begins with taking breaks.

“In order to be really productive and amazing at work, you need time to unplug and recharge,” Huffington, 67, told Moneyish. So if your boss expects you to check email around the clock, show her Huffington’s recent column for Moneyish about taking breaks before you burn out.

“I would recommend that you say to your boss that you intend to do an amazing job at work, but if you are supposed to be up all night answering emails and texts, you won’t be able to — and not because you don’t want to; it’s because the science is very clear that [unplugging] is the only way to be productive,” she said.

Huffington dished plenty more career advice in the latest video for Moneyish’s adulting in the office series — like what to do if a man talks over you at a meeting. “That’s not OK — absolutely not OK!” she said. “Just politely, without raising your voice — but with a lot of authority and clarity — just say, ‘Let me finish,’ and then you can make your point.”

If they take credit for your work, then pull any evidence you have on the calls you’ve logged and the hours you spent on a project. “With just complete authority, state the facts,” she said. “And if the facts make it clear that you did the work, the world needs to know that.”

Her latest mission is opening the public’s eyes to what staring at screens for 10 hours a day on average is doing to their eyes, like making them feel dry and itchy, or leading to blurred vision. That’s why Thrive Global has partnered with biotech leader Shire on the “screen responsibly” initiative to educate people about screen use and eye health.

Huffington added that “we are all works in progress,” and mistakes happen — like staying out way too late the night before work, and being exhausted at your desk the next day.

“At Thrive Global we have a nap room, so that would be a great time to go have a nap,” she said. “Take a break. Even if there is no nap room, is there a quiet place where you can close your eyes, even just for 10 minutes? Can you go for a recharging walk?

“And then the next time, remember that if you have to get up early in the morning, it’s best to postpone the late night out,” she added, “because who wants to walk through your day like a zombie?”

Watch the video for more of Huffington’s adulting tips.

