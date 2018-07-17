Some jobs and internships will pay you to sleep. (PeopleImages/iStock)

Mattress Firm is searching for a ‘snoozetern’ to test its mattresses for $200 a week.

This paid internship is a dream come true.

Mattress Firm is searching for its first-ever “snoozetern” to catch Zs on the clock. The 20-hour-a-week position will be tucked into the social media team, and involves sleep-testing beds and sharing those experiences in videos and posts on the company’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook feeds for $10 an hour, and possibly college credit.

The pithy job post says the mattress maker is looking for “someone who can put their rest to the test” as an in-house mattress tester in its Houston “BEDquarters.” The resident napper will not only review the mattresses for comfort, but also test the optimal head and foot positions on the adjustable bed bases to see what feels best for binge-watching, scrolling on your phone, eating, reading, typing and everything else (PG-rated) you do to entertain yourself in bed.

The position also calls for sharing how you’re now “sleeping your best life,” the listing adds, so you’d be sharing print and video reviews on the company’s social channels, as well as interviewing sleep experts and Houston locals about sleeping habits to get the best rest. You’d also host Facebook Live events to offer sleeping tips and share your favorite (Mattress Firm) products.

“In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer,” Scott Thaler, Mattress Firm’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you. The Snoozetern will give consumers behind-the-scenes access to only the dreamiest interviews and several surprising locations that you will have to see to believe.”

Getting $200 bucks a week to nap and share on social media isn’t bad. And Mattress Firm told Moneyish in a statement that, “We felt there was no better time than now to share our obsession for snoozing by giving someone an opportunity to sleep on the job! As we expand our product selection, we’re constantly looking for feedback and ways to upgrade our products. This Snoozetern will put their rest to the test and help us get product feedback in real-time.”

And getting a good night’s sleep or sneaking in a nap during the day is priceless. One in three American adults reports having sleep deprivation, which has been linked with obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and even death. (No wonder the global sleep aids market is expected to hit $79.85 billion by 2022.) Research shows that taking naps during the work day makes you more productive; a NASA study observing sleepy astronauts and military pilots found that a 40-minute nap improved their performance by 34% and alertness by 100%.

Snoozetern applicants must be 18 and older, “proficient in napping, regardless of the time of day,” and skilled in creating and editing short videos using Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro. Candidates must sell themselves to the company by creating a “fun and engaging” application video no longer than 60 seconds that explains why they would be the perfect Snoozetern; why they like to nap; and their best tips for sleep-deprived Americans, which they then upload to YouTube. Include your video link along with the formal written application here. The deadline to apply is July 23.

This isn’t only job that lets you trade a briefcase for a pillowcase. British sleep brand Simba is looking for three sleep testers to join its “Dream Team,” and will pay them about $790 (£600) to spend a month sleeping on a Simba Mattress while wearing a Fitbit Versa (both provided by the company) to track their sleep activity. Candidates can click here to pitch their most memorable or outrageous snoozing stories in the comments: “Maybe you’ve accidentally slept your way from Paddington to Penzance on the train, woken up on a beach in a far-flung land or napped through that vitally important morning meeting. Wherever you choose to snooze, we want to know about it.” The best will be given a chance to join the team and monitor their sleep time throughout August. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8, so don’t hit snooze.

