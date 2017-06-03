(iStock)

It turns out double texting works on dating apps

Nevertheless they persisted.

Online dating app Hinge has released evidence that texting the person you’ve matched with a second time significantly increases the chances of sparking a conversation. While double texting is stereotypically seen as a sign of being overly eager, data Hinge accumulated from analyzing 300,000 conversations suggests that your odds of a response go from one in 500 if you’ve only proffered a solo opening line, to one in three.

“I was really surprised,” says Molly Fedick, editor-in-chief of Hinge’s dating advice site IRL. “But people are very busy with their lives and may have several connections in their app, so they may take time to respond. If you’ve already matched with them, the mutual attraction is there.”

“Double texting almost always shows determination and a strong interest in the individual,” says Carmelia Ray, the Toronto-based dating coach who stars as a matchmaker on Myx TV’s “Mom vs. Matchmaker.”

There are some limitations to Hinge’s insight since the data provided was only applicable to the mobile app. D.C. dating coach Erika Ettin says that double texting typically doesn’t work on browser-first platforms like OKCupid. “Mobile apps also have much more activity while on a website, the messages are often longer,” she says. On those sites “you should assume they’ve read your message and if they don’t respond, they’re just not that into you.”

If you do double text, Hinge data suggests that you should only do so 3 hours and fifty two minutes after you’ve sent your first message. But don’t worry if your match has temporarily slipped your mind: even those who double texted a week after initially reaching out were more than twenty times likelier to get a response than if they had left things alone.

Content is also key. “A lot of first-time online daters will say ‘hey’ or ‘what’s up’ as a first message,” says Ray. “Saying that again is not going to lead to a response.” Her advice for your initial text: point out something mutually interesting the person has described in their profile, say something interesting about yourself and offer an open-ended question.

On your second message, follow the same playbook. “It’s a ‘getting to know you’ process,” she says. “The mistake a lot of people make is not giving others insight into who they are.”

There are two big things double texters should avoid. For one, don’t put your match in a position where they have to explain their tardy response. “Don’t put them on the defensive,” says Ettin, who runs online dating service A Little Nudge. Instead, keep it simple. A good follow-up on a Friday afternoon for instance, might be inquiring about the person’s weekend plans.

And whatever you do, just don’t triple text. “That just means you’re creepy or desperate,” Ray says.

