The ultra-secure 10 GBP note was released Thursday in honor of the 200th anniversary of Austen’s death

The United Kingdom released a new 10 GBP note into circulation yesterday, featuring tan image of the eighteenth-century author Jane Austen of “Pride & Prejudice” and “Sense & Sensibility” fame. The bill was released into circulation on Thursday in honor of the 200th anniversary of Austen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II has already been presented with the first copy of the newly released note; her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, received the second, and Prime Minister Theresa May has been given the third.

Although the 10 GBP bill features the face of an author from the late 1700s, it features some very modern, 21st-century security measures to prevent counterfeiters from manufacturing imitations.

“Security features on the new banknote include a see-through window featuring the Queen’s portrait, a quill which changes from purple to orange and a hologram of the coronation crown which appears 3D and multi-coloured when the note is tilted,” the Evening Standard reports.

What’s more, a small image of Winchester Cathedral, where Austen is buried, is printed in gold on one side, and silver on the other. Plus, there are “two clusters of raised dots to help blind and partially sighted people” to determine that the note is a ‘tenner,’” the Bank of England’s official website for the new currency, www.thenewten.co.uk, notes.

Even the material used to construct the new bills has been thoughtfully designed: The polymer is “cleaner, more secure, and [will last] longer than paper notes,” also featuring dirt- and moisture-resistance, and a lifespan that is 2.5 times the length of normal paper currency.

Although the high-tech and sleek 10 GBP bill has now been released, local reports say it may take a few days until they can be loaded into the country’s more than 70,000 cash machines.

Many forms of international currency feature complex security measures and built-in features to combat counterfeiting. For instance, the US $20 bill features color-changing ink, microprinting, and a strip called a “security thread” that glows green under ultraviolet light, all intended to make counterfeiting more difficult.

And in Canada, the $100 bill features an image of Sir Robert Borden, the country’s eighth prime minister who shepherded the Canadian people through World War I. The bill, also made of a high-quality polymer, features distinctive elements like a frosted maple leaf, a metallic image of Borden, and raised ink helping various words like “Banque du Canada” to stand out.

