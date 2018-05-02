(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Production on E!’s ‘Busy Tonight’ reportedly begins this summer

Sorry, she’s “Busy Tonight.”

Actress Busy Philipps will host her own late-night E! talk show, New York magazine’s The Cut first reported Tuesday, making the tiny circle of women in late-night a little bit wider. Production on the show — working title “Busy Tonight” — reportedly begins this summer.

The show will feature “comedic commentary, interviews, and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories,” and Philipps’ “unique and hilarious point of view on literally everything,” per an E! press release. Philipps will also co-executive produce the talk show.

Philipps, a star of the cult late-’90s hit “Freaks and Geeks” who appeared on “Cougar Town” and recently co-starred in Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty,” joins a small but growing league of female late-night hosts that includes Samantha Bee on TBS, Sarah Silverman on Hulu, Robin Thede on BET, and Chelsea Handler throughout the years on E! and Netflix. (The late Joan Rivers, with her Johnny Carson-rivaling “Late Show” on Fox, became the first in 1986.)

THIS IS WHO I AM NOW. 🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼 https://t.co/axYfQF3Z0B — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 1, 2018

But today’s late-night landscape largely remains a boys’ club. There’s Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” and James Corden’s “Late Late Show” on CBS; Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” on NBC; Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” on Comedy Central; Conan O’Brien’s “Conan” on TBS; and the two Jimmys — Fallon with his “Tonight Show” on NBC, and Kimmel with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC.

Women are so scarce on late-night, in fact, that Bee had metallic jackets emblazoned with the word “Nasty” made for her cohort last year. “Welcome to the late-night (adjacent) girl gang,” Bee wrote in a note to Silverman last fall. “I had a satin jacket made for you so it’s official!!”

