Women.NYC, launched Wednesday, is designed to help New York women find jobs, run businesses, get legal help and locate often difficult-to-find services

New York City’s first lady wants to declutter municipal services for women.

The city on Wednesday launched a new website — Women.NYC — aimed at helping New York women find jobs, run businesses, get legal help and locate often difficult-to-find services. The effort, led by First Lady Chirlane McCray and Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen, “was designed by a team of women, for women, to help you navigate parenthood, afford living in NYC and ask for a raise,” according to the website.

The site also covers topics including reporting sexual harassment, finding mental health support and child care resources, getting a business loan and finding food support.

“We have many excellent services, but we don’t make it easy for women to connect to them,” McCray told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s like a maze you have to navigate.”

The portal, which urges users to “make a #NYCPowerMove,” offers several bullet points emphasizing how Mayor de Blasio has “helped women succeed.” It also highlights New York City’s high number of women CEOs and its low gender wage gap — city women make 88.6 cents on a man’s dollar, per WSJ, compared to the overall national average of 80 cents — and claims the city has poured nearly $800 million over the last three years into female-owned businesses.

The initiative’s pitch to the private sector includes closing the pay gap by 2028, achieving gender parity by 2025 on boards and senior leadership teams, and giving new parents at least six weeks’ paid parental leave, according to the site.

“The time couldn’t be more apropos,” Glen told New York magazine’s The Cut. “We could spend less time thinking about sexual harassment and sex discrimination if women just ran the world.”

The new site is “alive, iterative and meant to grow,” Glen added. She and McCray said they would measure Women.NYC’s success by looking at increases in web traffic and the number of women accessing programs spotlighted on the site.

