Coffee ice cubes will change the way you drink iced coffee. (YekoPhotoStudio/iStock)

Starbucks’ frozen coffee cubes are giving cold brews a long-awaited jolt.

It’s iced coffee … squared.

Starbucks has just started testing iced coffee chilled with ice cubes made from its signature coffee for a limited time in 100 stores across Baltimore and St. Louis, and customers are losing their damn minds.

Got to try @Starbucks coffee ice cubes this morning & it made my day! #WhyHasntThisBeenAThing #delicious — Mary Ries (@mriesbadger) May 18, 2017

The ice cubes are made from real Starbucks coffee. pic.twitter.com/DDNjMzx2QC — KAI's (@kaismagazine) May 18, 2017

Starbucks' coffee ice cubes might be the best thing that I've heard — Judy Jiang (@judangggz) May 18, 2017

#justfoundout #coffeeice is a thing #thanksstarbucks #yum #coffee #starbucks #thegiftthatkeepsongiving A post shared by elyse425 (@elyse425) on May 16, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Today I learned two things– #Starbucks #CoffeeIce is amazing, and I really like the #ToastedCoconutColdBrew A post shared by Stephanie 🖤💋 (@gottalovedove) on May 16, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

The catch with iced coffee has always been that the very cubes meant to chill your caffeinated beverage end up watering down your drink as they melt.

But when those iced squares are made from frozen coffee, your drink gets even stronger and tastier as it thaws.

A spokesperson from the Seattle chain told Cosmopolitan that customers can add the Starbucks coffee ice to any iced espresso or brewed beverage for an extra 80 cents.

Plenty of other cafes have already been dropping coffee ice into their cold drinks, of course, including the Brooklyn Water Bagel Co. national coffee chain, Cafe Phillips in D.C., Anthony’s Italian Coffee House in Philadelphia, CoffeeShop in San Francisco, Baruir’s Coffee Store in Queens, and more.

Or you can save that extra buck (and sweating in a Starbucks line) by making your own coffee ice cubes at home. It’s literally as simple as this:

Step 1: Brew a pot of coffee at your desired strength.

Step 2: Fill an ice cube tray with said coffee.

Step 3: Freeze.

You can also experiment with sweetening the java before you freeze it, or using the coffee cubes in chilled cocktails, like mixing with Baileys Irish Cream and vanilla vodka.

