Google’s new college search feature lets students find graduation rates, tuition after financial aid, expected pay after graduation and more

This app wants you to ace your college search.

Google unveiled a new tool on Tuesday that lets students find more detailed profiles about four-year schools than many searches do, such as tuition cost after financial aid is applied, and what students typically pay based on their families’ income.

The new feature, which will be available on mobile and desktop directly through the Google search engine, draws information from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), which is the most comprehensive data set available for four-year colleges. The tool intends to make it easier for students to explore education opportunities and make more informed decisions. The search giant also worked closely with education researchers, nonprofit organizations and admissions professionals to create a comprehensive database.

Choosing the right college can be an overwhelming decision — and an expensive one. The average cost of tuition and fees for the 2017–2018 school year was $34,740 at private colleges, $9,970 for state residents at public colleges, and $25,620 for out-of-state residents attending public universities — excluding meal costs, housing and school supplies — according to the College Board. And 63% of recently enrolled and prospective students told nonpartisan think tank New America that they often felt lost when researching college or financial aid options.

Here is how Google’s new feature intends to simplify the search:

Find the right fit

Students can see detailed information about admission rates and test scores based on data about campus life and student demographics to help determine their likelihood of getting into a school. There are also options to dig into stats about the student body, notable alumni and similar colleges.

Get a more comprehensive view of cost

Users can see the average costs of colleges after financial aid is applied, as well as view the typical costs for students based on their families’ household income brackets to get a better sense of tuition figures.

Understand the outcomes

Knowing what to expect from the college experience can be daunting. But now students can see information about graduation rates, and even average salary for graduates 10 years after enrollment, within the search app.

