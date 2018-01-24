Starbucks employees are getting a new benefits package in 2018. (Starbucks)

Starbucks joins Wal-Mart and Apple in doling out employee bonuses in the wake of the federal tax overhaul

Things are perking up for Starbucks baristas.

The more than 150,000 hourly wage workers (a.k.a. “partners”) who clock in 20 hours a week or more are getting more than $250 million in new employee benefits, including a pay increase, stock grants and paid sick leave, the Seattle coffee chain announced Wednesday.

The compensation package has been “accelerated” thanks to the GOP tax overhaul, the company revealed in a press release. The new tax bill cut the corporate tax rate for big businesses down to 21% from 35%, and that lower tax rate encourages them to reinvest in the U.S.

Read also: Everything you need to know about your benefits

“Just as we have always felt strongly that our partners are key to our business success, we have also known offering a valuable, comprehensive benefits package helps us retain our valuable partners,” said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in a statement.

He added that the coffee giant has invested almost $800 million in employee compensation over the past four years, such as its Starbucks College Achievement Plan with Arizona State University to give workers access to a tuition-free four-year degree, as well as being one of the first retailers to offer full healthcare benefits to employees.

Read also: This is the latest company to step up its maternity leave game

The new benefits will include a pay increase for Starbucks employees in April, on top of the annual wage increase that already rolled out in January. A Starbucks representative told Moneyish he didn’t have the breakdown of exactly how much more workers would be getting, but that $120 million in wage increases would be doled out and vary by location, depending on an area’s cost of living and laws that vary from state to state. That includes more than 13,000 coffee shops across the country.

Partners will also receive stock grants starting at $500 on April 16, and managers will get grants beginning at $2,000.

Better yet, workers will finally be able to accrue paid sick leave depending on how many hours they work a week. They’ll earn one hour of sick time pay for every 30 hours they work, so someone punching in 23 hours a week will receive about five sick days over one year.

That’s less than the standard eight sick days that Americans working for private companies get on average. But it’s a huge bonus considering 70% of part-time workers and 61% of low-wage workers don’t have access to paid sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Moneyish that its Sick Time benefit is something that employees have been asking for. “In states where it was required, we offered it, but knew it was important to establish a national benefit, and in Starbucks tradition, made sure that this new benefit is above and beyond any current requirement by states.”

Read also: This is the exact right way to call in sick to work

Starbucks baristas aren’t the only ones benefiting from the recent controversial tax overhaul. Wal-Mart, the nation’s largest private employer, announced earlier this month that it’s raising the starting wage to $11 an hour and handing out $400 million in one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 to its more than 1 million U.S. workers. Full-time hourly associates will also receive an expanded 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.

And Apple also announced earlier in January that “most” of its 120,000 employees worldwide will get a $2,500 stock bonus later this year, and the tech giant plans to spend $30 billion in the U.S. over the next five years by hiring 20,000 new workers and building a new Apple campus in a to-be-determined location.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved