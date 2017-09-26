(iStock)

Habitat for Humanity tops the list that considers pay, benefits, work-life balance and other factors

Sick of the corporate grind?

Consider a nonprofit organization — they’re more popular among workers than you might think. About one in 10 non-government jobs in the U.S. is with a nonprofit organization, and 11.4 million people work for nonprofits each day, according to government data.

What’s more, working at a nonprofit doesn’t always mean too many hours for too little pay (though, admittedly it can). Career site Indeed www.indeed.com launched its list of the best nonprofits to work for Tuesday morning, and it examined the following criteria in ranking them: compensation/benefits, work/life balance, job security/advancement, management, and culture.

Habitat for Humanity

This housing organization — which tops Indeed’s list — works in nearly 1,400 communities across the U.S. and in about 70 countries nationwide. Their “vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live” and they do everything from build homes for people to work with families in need of homes. According to salary data from Glassdoor, a program manager at the firm makes about $50,000 a year, a volunteer coordinator about $30,000; you can see more salaries here.

Indeed notes that employees say they like the

“multiple opportunities to learn, supportive managers and a workplace environment that’s ‘fun,’ yet productive and meaningful—making up for occasional long hours and ‘a decent amount of red tape.’”

AARP

This organization bills itself as the “nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

Indeed notes that “pay, benefits and a feeling of genuine commitment to the community are also cited as positives, offsetting what one reviewer describes as ‘limited growth opportunities’ in certain departments.” Salaries at AARP do appear to be high for a nonprofit, according to Glassdoor, with project managers making about $95,000 and program managers about $100,000.

Boys & Girls Club of America

Its mission is to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens” and it offers sports, education, arts and other programming for kids. Indeed notes that “employee reviews cite interesting workdays and friendly coworkers among the company’s perks. But the reviewers are most passionate about the fulfilment they get from working with young people.” However, salaries, at least according to Glassdoor, appear to be pretty low.

Boy Scouts of America

“Dedicated to building character in future leaders, the Boy Scouts of America earned the #1 ranking for job security and advancement opportunities and the #2 spot for company culture,” the Indeed report notes. However, some workers complained about “a difficult work-life balance that results from long hours and moderate pay” though many found it worth it with one saying “working with truly dedicated professionals and terrific, enthusiastic lifelong volunteers largely makes up for the life-work balance.” This company has a wide range of jobs and salary levels.

Communities in Schools

Three of the top 10 nonprofits on this list, including this one –which brings resources into schools to help at-risk kids — are dedicated to helping children get ahead in life. “Reviewers say this type of work can come with a good deal of stress, but, says one employee, ‘management understands the hardships of working with at-risk populations, and encourages self-care as much as quality services,’” the Indeed report notes. A program manager here makes about $36,000.

