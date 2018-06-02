Working remotely as a chief marketing officer or senior software engineer can earn you some serious money

Some people assume that the perk of working remotely means trading off in other areas — like salary. But according to recent data from Remote.co and PayScale, there are a handful of jobs that allow employees to work remotely while raking in salaries of $100,000 or more.

“Working from home will make anyone’s salary go further. Remote workers stand to save over $4,600 per year by working from home,” Rachel Jay, senior career writer for Remote.co and FlexJobs, told Moneyish. “You’ll spend less money on gas, car upkeep, lunches and office clothing, putting that money back in your pocket.”

With the potential for lots of responsibility and tasks, Jay added, working remotely can give seasoned professionals the ability to increase productivity, avoid office distractions and find work-life balance with a flexible schedule. And because of that, Jay said, “Overall, remote workers tend to be happier and more loyal employees as well.”

But before you decide to make the jump to working remotely, Jay recommends setting up a home office. “Whether it’s a whole room dedicated to your home office or just a corner in your bedroom or guest room, it’s important to have a dedicated space that can help you get into “work mode,” which means you’ll be focused, productive and ready to work,” said Jay.

Here are seven remote jobs that will bring in six figures:

Chief Marketing Officer, up to $255,742

The employer, OnTheGoSystems is pretty clear about the goal of this position: “The most important aspect of your job will be to understand what our clients and prospects need and want, and make sure that they receive it. Your toolbox will include our websites, email campaigns, our long-time partners and social media. Every project that we run must always include reason, emotions and analytics.” According to PayScale, 36% of people in jobs like this have 10+ years of experience and a strong background in sales and marketing. Proven management, communication and leadership skills are also required for these kinds of positions, and though they’re remote, extensive travel can also be required. Lastly, most employers require their CMO candidates to hold an advanced degree in marketing or a related field.

Director, Pharmacy – Financial Plan and Analysis, up to $172,860

Based in Long Beach, Calif., Molina Healthcare is seeking someone with remote pharmacy expertise who is responsible for the short- and long-term planning of a pharmacy’s financials with a focus on improving profitability. A BA or BS in finance or a related field, plus seven years of experience, are required. An MBA is preferred.

Senior Manager, Global IT Security, up to $148,080

Baxter, a healthcare company based in Deerfield, Ill., that provides hospital products, devices and services, is hiring for a remote role that reports to the director of global information security strategy and governance and is “responsible for oversight and coordination of the Information Security 3rd Party Risk Management program within the Information Security team.” A bachelor’s degree is preferred but not required, and the ideal candidate will have 10 to 12 years of relevant experience and have years of experience with the HITECH Act and HIPAA regulations.

Senior Software Engineer, up to $146,381

If you have a background in computer science, web development and engineering, and a knowledge of web coding such as HTML and CSS, working a 40-hour week from home can mean earning well over six figures. One specific job posting for HiringThing says: “You’ll enjoy working on the latest web technologies in our ever-evolving stack and have significant input into product direction, technology decisions and development priorities. You’ll be adding features to our ATS product and growing our services, as well as helping to maintain our application, write automated tests, work with other developers remotely and deploy code to production regularly.” The posting also notes that compensation includes a 401(k) with Roth and Standard options, $100/month telecom reimbursement and up to $50 a month for a fitness reimbursement.

Finance Manager, up to $122,783

Dust off your analytical skills and consider applying for a job as a finance manager if you enjoy developing and monitoring departmental budgets. A bachelor’s degree in finance, management, accounting or business administration is required, and some companies prefer candidates with CPA certifications or MBAs. As reported by PayScale, Cisco Systems and Johnson & Johnson are some of the companies that offer generous salaries, with finance managers earning around $130,000 at both places.

Project Manager, up to $108,466

There are multiple job listings for project managers in various fields including construction, creative and technical projects. The most popular skills for these jobs include knowledge of Microsoft Project, strategic project management, budget management and process improvement. In Seattle, Boston and Dallas, project managers tend to earn 9% more than those in other major cities. In Austin, Texas, Minneapolis and Portland, Ore., meanwhile, salaries often dip below the national average.

Front-end Developer, up to $103,047

The average front-end developer at Google rakes in around $137,000 annually. Other companies that pay generously for this position include Deloitte and Accenture, based on information gathered from respondents who completed PayScale’s salary questionnaire. So what’s the magic formula for landing this job that puts you in charge of managing complex details about projects that require analyzing design requirements, as well as recommending technical solutions to make projects scalable? At Xapo, a leading bitcoin wallet, you’ll need 5-plus years of experience in software development, 3-plus years of experience in web development, 1-plus years of experience with ReactJS, 1-plus years of experience with modern web development environment (ES6, functional programming, promises, graphQL, etc) and a passion for end-user web applications design.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved