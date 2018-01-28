Video producers, footage reviewers and graphic effects artists can usually find opportunities to work remotely

Lights, camera … new job.

Awards season is in full swing and with all the glitz and glam of Hollywood comes increased interest in film industry jobs. According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in June 2016, nearly 250,000 people are employed in the motion picture and video production industry.

Hollywood-type gigs are appealing for many reasons—one being the average industry salary for those working in film distribution is more than $130,000 and the average wages for those working in film production are just under $95,000.

FlexJobs senior career specialist Brie Reynolds tells Moneyish, “Traditionally, jobs in the film industry have been known to require long hours and lots of time away from home, depending on the specific field. But when someone works remotely, even occasionally, they can better balance their work and personal lives. Remote jobs in this industry allow someone to stay a “part of the action” without having to choose between work and the rest of their lives.”

For many, the good news according to FlexJobs is that you needn’t actually be in, or even near, Hollywood in order to work in “the biz.” Job seekers interested in working in the entertainment industry but from the comfort of their own homes can find a plethora of jobs from major companies like WWE, Vox Media and Screenvision —which basically means you can work in film without being on set.

These are the top 7 remote film industry jobs with salary range information from PayScale.

Account Executive: $34,342 – $87,082

Some travel may be required for this type of advertising gig but most of the job can be completed via telecommuting. A bachelor’s degree is preferred. “It can be a good start for someone with no experience because, though they typically require some sales experience, they don’t usually specify specific industry experience. Candidates, therefore, can transition their previous sales experience into this new industry,” says Reynolds.

Script Writer: $24,114 – $103,042

Someone in this freelance, telecommuting role is responsible for writing, editing and reviewing video scripts for various types of videos to be used by clients. Three to five years script writing experience along with strong organizational skills is essential.

Video Producer: $35,541 – $82,843

This gig entails creating custom videos, writing scripts and acquiring assets to be used in the process. A strong portfolio of sample scripts, a computer or laptop and experience using Adobe programs is often a must.

Animator and Graphic Effects Artist: $31,171 – $82,075

Creating custom graphics and modifying existing motion graphics are the main requirements of this job, along with design, editing and animation experience. A bachelor of arts degree is typically desired.

Writer: $30,737 – $80,243

Primary responsibilities for this role include developing new movie announcements and reviewing TV trailers. Hiring managers look for people with solid communication and interpersonal skills and will likely ask for sample writing clips.

Footage Reviewer: $29,862 – $74,706

This person will evaluate clips, ensure that they meet certain standards, detect fraud and provide feedback. A couple years of experience is preferred for this type of position.

Video Editor/Motion Graphic Designer: $39,413 – $81,561

Developing videos, making edits and designing graphics are what make up this remote role. Candidates will likely need to be proficient in Adobe CS, have a flexible schedule and a bachelor’s degree.

