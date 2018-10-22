Many job seekers are stumped by the same questions -- here's how to answer confidently. (sturti/iStock)

New research suggests half of job candidates bomb the interview because they’re too nervous. Here’s how to fix that.

Finding a new job takes a lot of work.

Even though U.S. job openings hit a record 7.14 million high in August, and the number of jobs exceeds the 6.23 million people who are unemployed, you’ve still got to hustle to land one.

Job hunters spend five months on average to find a new position, according to a recent study of 2,000 working Americans by recruitment agency Randstad US. And that process includes four different edited versions of a resume, on average, as well as seven applications submitted, five job interviews attended, and four cover letters written. No wonder 82% of those surveyed said that searching for a new job is a stressful experience — even if it is a hire’s market.

The worst part for many is the job interview. More than half (57%) said they’ve had a job interview go “poorly,” and 48% said the biggest mistake they made was being “too nervous.”

“Your biggest fears, and what creates the most anxiety, is the unknown: Who is going to be interviewing you, and what are they going to be asking?” Ariel Schur, CEO and Founder of ABS Staffing Solutions, told Moneyish. “But the more you practice anything, the more comfortable you become with it, and the better you become.”

So that includes familiarizing yourself with the company, the job description and qualifications, and who is going to be meeting with you, as well as Googling some of the most common interview questions, and prepping some answers and anecdotes.

That last part is key: many job hunters froze during the interview questions, with 31% agreeing that being asked “What are your weaknesses?” is the toughest, followed by “Why should I hire you?” (24%) and “Tell me about yourself” (24%). “Why do you want to work here?” and “Tell me about the worst boss you have had” rounded out the top five.

“It’s hard to talk about yourself. It’s kind of like when you take a picture of yourself and hone in on your own faults,” said Schur. “So practice. Put yourself in the interviewer’s shoes: What would you ask yourself? What would you want to hear?”

So Moneyish spoke with career coaches and job recruiters on how to answer these stumpers like a pro.

“What are your weaknesses?”

This is a trick question, warns job coach Cheryl Palmer, founder of Call to Career, as saying you have no weaknesses Is unrealistic, yet dwelling on serious weaknesses can hurt your chances of getting the job. “My way of addressing this is to talk about a real weakness that is not central to the job, and to show how you’ve overcome it,” she said. You’re not a strong writer, for example — which is not a big part of your job — but you took some company-sponsored courses to improve your writing skills, and your boss has complimented you on the last few memos that you’ve written because your writing has improved.

Sidenote: Also tricky is the “What are your strengths?” question. Instead of falling back on the “I’m a hard worker” response that most go with, Palmer suggests thinking of specific things that your bosses and colleagues have complimented you on — whether that’s your patience with clients or how you pitch well in meetings.

“Why should I hire you?”

“Tie your answer to the requirements of the job,” Palmer said. More than one in three candidates confessed in the Randstad US report that they have applied to a job without reading the description and requirements. “A lot of people just wing it, especially people who feel like they talk well,” said Palmer. “That doesn’t work.” So you can say, “I know you are looking for a candidate with X, Y and Z skills, and this job is perfect for me because that is exactly what I’ve done in my last two positions.” And then you can flesh that out with some of your wins at your previous gigs.

“Tell me about yourself.”

This is such a broad command that you could go anywhere with it. Don’t! The key is to keep it short, and keep it professional. “The strongest way to start is to tie your background to the position,” said Palmer. So instead of talking about what school you graduated from (which they can see that on your resume) or telling them that you’re married and love long walks on the beach, keep it work-focused: “As you know, I’m an accountant, and I’ve worked for several of the Big Four accounting companies, and this is the mark I’ve left at each one.”

Sidenote: This can also be phrased as, “Describe yourself in three words.” Again, think about things that you’ve been commended for — like how “resourceful” you are when something goes wrong, or how “thorough” all of your work is. Schur suggests something like, “I am someone who is internally driven. In my last job, most people would leave at 6 p.m., regardless of what was going on, but I would stay because I needed to know that I had X, Y and Z done.”

“Why do you want to work here?”

Familiarize yourself with the vision and the mission statement of the company by perusing the website and the job description. And read recent news articles and press releases for the most up-to-date information about what the company is involved in. “If they say their mission is helping people, talk about positions you’ve held where you have helped people, and ‘this is why I want to work here, because I buy into your vision and your mission,’” said Palmer. And if the place offers a great benefits package, say something like, “My understanding is that you invest very heavily in your employees, and that is very attractive to me because it shows that your really value the people who work for you.”

“Tell me about the worst boss you have had.”

“It’s a trap,” warned Palmer, as the interviewer will be studying how you answer this question. Don’t vent; instead, highlight a difficult boss’s strengths — if she was a micromanager, instead of saying that she was always breathing down your neck, point out that she taught you to grasp all of the detail of a job. Or paint this as a learning experience: “I’m a better manager now, as I have learned to listen to employees instead of brushing their complaints aside to reach a common solution.” Palmer added, “Taking the high road says that you’re professional and that you are careful about what you say,” which is something most employers are looking for.

