Based on their current rate of savings — and even with a little financial help from their parents and others — the average American millennial would have to save for 12 years to get to a 20% down payment on a condo, according to a survey of 24,000 millennial renters across the nation, released Friday by apartment rental site Apartment List. A 20% down payment on the median apartment condo price nationwide is roughly $44,400.

The problem is particularly bad in many California cities, where real estate markets are super pricey: In San Jose (median condo price $729,000), San Francisco ($702,000), San Diego ($377,000)and Los Angeles ($420,000), saving for a down payment would take more than 19 years.

“Despite recent improvements in the labor market, millennials face a severe shortage of affordable entry-level homes in many parts of the country,” the report notes. “This leaves millennials with difficult choices: extend their budgets and purchase at higher debt-to-income ratios, heightening the risk of mortgage default; migrate to more affordable areas; or delay buying a home altogether.”

Delaying — or avoiding — buying a home is exactly what many do, as Barron’s noted earlier this year: “Millennials should have a current homeownership rate of near 40% today if they followed the path of their elders,” BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt wrote. “Instead, homeownership for their age bracket is at a record low,” around 35%.

But there’s hope for millennials in some cities. In Kansas City, for example, you’d only have to save for 5 ½ years to save up for the $26,000 down payment you’d need, Apartment List notes. And Las Vegas and Miami also have relatively short timelines for saving up, both around six years.

