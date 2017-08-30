Women are asking for smaller breast implants, surgeons say. (Yuri_Arcurs/iStock)

Women find more perks in getting B and C cup boob jobs than doubling down on Ds.

Less breast is best.

So say many of the women getting boob jobs today, who are choosing a perky B cup or a small C, like Taylor Swift, over the long-desired Ds of the Kardashian clan.

“I didn’t want my breasts to get too much attention, so I felt like a B cup was just enough,” said Arvis, 26, from Huntington Beach, Calif., who declined to share her full name.

The former A cup sent Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip, a plastic surgeon with medical practices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, a dozen screenshots of Gigi Hadid (about a 34C) as a ta-ta template. “Her breasts are cute; not too big or too overwhelming, but she’s still got something,” said Arvis.

McKinley, 30, also bumped her As up to Bs earlier this year with Dr. Ip. The Orange County mom, who withheld her full name, wanted to balance her pear shape without going overboard.

“I’m modest, and I didn’t want to become someone I’m not; I just wanted to enhance what I had,” she told Moneyish. “And I love them. It’s like getting your hair done, or getting your nails done – it’s something subtle that makes me feel like more of a woman.”

Breast augmentation has been the most popular cosmetic surgical procedure since 2006, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, with women spending $4,000 on average (or between $8,000 and $17,000 in cities like New York) to get the perfect set. More than 290,000 breast augmentations were performed last year alone.

But while the number of boob jobs keeps rising, the requested cup sizes are shrinking. Morristown, N.J. surgeon Dr. Brian Glatt told the Today show that, “What we’re seeing mostly now is that bigger is not always better. People are looking to be more natural.”

Dr. Daniel Maman, of 740 Park Plastic Surgery in Manhattan, told Moneyish that his practice has shifted over the past two years from in-your-face augmentations to “did she or didn’t she?”

“My most common request is B-plus to C-minus,” he said, similar to a 20-year-old whose assets are perky, full and symmetrical. “You can create that with a relatively small implant.”

And it’s easier to bounce back from a smaller implant. One of his active New York patients said she’s had a hard enough time getting back into her fitness regimen since getting her boobs done (from “very small As” to “very full Bs”) a couple of years ago.

“They felt heavy, and I had to get used to them and be more mindful, like making sure not to bump into things with them,” she told Moneyish. “And if I had gotten them any larger than that, it would have been even more difficult.”

Plus Dr. Melissa Doft, who runs a Park Avenue plastic surgery practice in Manhattan, says our changing #bodygoals and #fitspos have also inspired a run on smaller breasts.

“We moved away from the pin-up models of the 50s, who were much more curvaceous, with much larger breasts and hips, to the other extreme of the Kate Moss waif look of the 90s, and now we’re somewhere in between,” she told Moneyish. “The new silhouette that we’re looking for today is lean and athletic. There’s curves, but they’re not huge curves.”

“Back when people like Pamela Anderson were more in the tabloids, people wanted to look more voluptuous,” agreed Dr. Ip, who worked on McKinley. “But now a lot of patients just want to look proportioned; they don’t need to be chesty. And I’m actually seeing [referred] patients now who want me to take their implants out.”

Some well-endowed stars are even getting breast reductions to fit the trend. “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd perked up her figure up by making her breasts smaller. “Big boobs are out of style, nobody wants big boobs anymore,” she told Bravo’s The Lookbook.

And Amber Rose revealed on Instagram that her natural, size 36H breasts are weighing her down. “I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year,” she posted, complaining, “my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

In fact, breast implant removals jumped 15% between 2015 and 2016, the ASPS reports.

The new shape has hit lingerie stores, where push-up and underwire bra sales are sagging as younger women embrace less restrictive (and 26% less expensive) bralettes – which often aren’t big-boob friendly.

“If you’re going to a D or DD, you are going to have to buy new bras – you can’t wear bralettes anymore,” warned Dr. Doft – not to mention new jackets and blouses. “You don’t want to be changing your shirt size or dress size for your breasts,” she added, suggesting her patients just go big enough to better fill out the clothes they already own.

