Disneyland’s VIP Tour experience makes the happiest place on earth one of the most expensive places on earth.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted flashing their smiles at Disneyland this week with an entourage of security personnel and assistants to accompany their almost 4 year-old daughter North and her cousins, Mason and Penelope, for a day of unforgettable fun.

Much like most of the others things in their life, the Kardashians and Wests didn’t do Disneyland the way most people do. Before they even set foot through the park’s turnstile, they had already shelled out $3,482 for admission. Instead of roaming the park on their own and waiting in lines for rides, the family opted for a VIP tour guide to accompany them at the happiest place on earth.

Starting at $400 an hour on off-peak days and ranging up to $550 an hour with a 6-hour minimum on peak days, Disneyland’s VIP Tour package provides a uniformed guide for a group of up to 10 people. Inside the park, the plaid vest-clad guide helps guests gain expedited access to over 30 attractions by acquiring FastPass tickets or escorting them through an exit or alternate entrance. They can also arrange for premium seating at the parade, fireworks or light shows.

With adult admission on an off-peak day costing $110 per person and children between the ages of 3 and 9 running $104 each, the Wests spent $1,082 on park tickets alone. Add six hours of the private concierge service at $400 an hour and they hit nearly $3500 before buying a churro or a bottle of water.

North was seen alternating between keeping cool under a $17.95 novelty Minnie Mouse hat and shiny pink Minnie Mouse ears likely purchased at The Mad Hatter in Fantasyland for $24.95. Later in the day, she devoured a $4.95 Mickey-shaped lollipop. Meanwhile, Kim and her assistant sunk their teeth into multiple $4.25 churros while meandering to and from various attractions.

Depending on the restaurant, lunch for an adult costs about $25 and kids can eat for about $20, so it can be assumed that the West’s party of 10 spent at least $300 on meals while at Disneyland. After all is said and done, it looks like their afternoon outing tallied up to about $4000—which doesn’t include a customary tip for their guide.

