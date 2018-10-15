These Egyptian immigrants in New York City brought halal food to the masses

It’s the American dream — on wheels.

Chicken, lamb, rice and white sauce is the delicious combo that made the Halal Guys the instant kings of street food. The New York City food cart has been parked on 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue since 1990 — long before the national food truck craze began — beginning as a late night destination for Muslim cab drivers looking for a good halal meal. More than two decades later, the very same location, run by a trio of Egyptian immigrants, has become a tourist destination with lines down the block that could rival giants like Shake Shack and Chipotle, and has expanded to an international franchise.

“We had no intentions of expanding more than one cart,” said Ahmed Abouelenein, the son of one of the founders, Mohamed Abouelenein, who took over the family business also started by Ahmed Elsaka and Abdelbaset Elsayed, as CEO in 2013. “I had no intention of getting into the food industry, but I saw that my father needed help. I saw the vision he had, and it made it easy for me to translate that into the franchises.”

The fast-casual Middle Eastern and Mediterranean chain is famous for taking American Halal food mainstream with locations across the country in Boston, Orlando, Nashville, Oakland and internationally in Toronto. All food is prepared with animals that are slaughtered according to the Islamic religious law, adhering to the halal dietary restrictions. Meals are free of alcohol and pork. Prices are low, ranging from $8.99 for a regular platter, $6.49 for sandwiches and around $15.10 for the average check in restaurants.

In 2014 they officially started to franchise. Now, 25 years later, there are five food carts, two New York City brick-and-mortar restaurants and more than 70 franchises around the world. And Halal Guys became the fastest growing restaurant concept on Restaurant Business Magazine’s Future 50 list in 2017, and made a reported $37 million in sales in 2017, according to the trade publication, an increase of 160% over the previous year.

Getting after it: In 2006, the Halal Guys decided to expand their food carts to take some of the pressure off the main cart due to massive demand from food fans waiting on lines down the block. They opened four more throughout Manhattan and in Queens: Two on 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue; one on 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue; and one in Flushing, Queens.

And they took over a grocery store on 14th Street and Second Avenue in 2014 for one of their first brick-and-mortar locations.

“It worked really well, and that’s when we decided to open another location in uptown Manhattan,” Abouelenein recalled. “We made it a role model for the franchise,” he said, adding that the first franchise in the U.S. opened in Chicago in August of 2015. “There was a huge line in the grand opening and that made us start adjusting our plan,” he said, of expanding worldwide.

Savings plan: After The Halal Guys sold their first few franchisees, they used the franchise funds to build more stores and hire the key people on their team. Since franchisees pay for the whole development and build out of the brick-and-mortars on their own, the Halal Guys only needed to save money for two corporate locations. They saved up around $200,000 to $300,000 from their booming food cart operation for the first corporate location, and up to $600,000 for the second location. As for the franchise expanded, The Halal Guys thoroughly vetted prospective franchisees to make sure they were in great financial standing in order to support their development of the restaurants.

Roadblocks: Expanding the business took decades. Early on, Abouelenein’s father, a trained veterinarian, founded the company with his partners when he learned that he couldn’t practice his job while studying to get his certification in the U.S. He and Elsayed and Elsaka initially started a food truck and later switched to selling halal platters in the ‘90s. Today, Abouelenein says the challenges of expanding a small family owned food business are mainly to make sure dishes are being made correctly and consistently to taste just like the original location customers know and love.

#LifeGoals: Halal guys have more than 450 locations in development and will continue to expand globally

