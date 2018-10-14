(iStock)

Why companies like Salesforce, Apple, Google and Nike are embracing the trend

This sure beats hiding in the bathroom stall.

It used to be the only place you could get some peace and quiet at work was, well, in the bathroom. Then came the nap room. And now a new option has entered the workplace: the meditation room.

Pearson, a global publishing company with offices around the world, recently morphed all of their lactation rooms into all-around wellness rooms that can be used for meditation and other quiet-time activities. “They have become part of the culture,” Pearson’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Angela Schwers, tells Moneyish. “You can dim the lighting, you can be in the dark,” she says. “The wellness rooms are used every hour of every day … We get such positive feedback, it’s been such a part of our culture we’d hear noise if we weren’t going to offer them anymore.”

Janna Dinolfo, a manager of virtual events in the company’s D.C. office, tells Moneyish that she uses the rooms when she’s facing looming deadlines and when there’s a lot of activity happening in the office. “It’s massively helpful to know that there is a space to quiet the noise for even 10 minutes, and just center on breathing and being still amidst all of the deadlines and activity we have flying our way,” Janna says.

Pearson isn’t alone: In the past few years, companies like Salesforce, Google, Yahoo, Nike, Pearson, and HBO have all added designated official meditation spaces in their corporate offices. Google and Yahoo employees now have access to on-site meditation spaces, and at Google they can take free meditation courses. HBO and Nike offer group meditation workshops and classes for their employees. When Salesforce opened its new San Francisco office in 2016, it offered employees a meditation room on every floor — a move that the CEO said at the time was “really important to cultivating innovation.”

It was Steve Jobs who likely put the meditation-room-at-work trend on the map. At Apple, Jobs introduced 30-minute daily meditation breaks at the company, then had meditation rooms built throughout their offices worldwide in the company’s infancy. In fact, according to Business Insider, Jobs even designed Apple’s signature mouse to mimic the enso, or hand-drawn circle, “the most fundamental form of Zen visual art.” Of becoming serious about practicing meditation when he was 19, Jobs has said: “Your mind just slows down, and you see a tremendous expanse in the moment. You see so much more than you could see before. It’s a discipline; you have to practice it.”

Employers aren’t adding meditation rooms and classes simply out of altruism. “Studies show meditation improves your creative and critical thinking, reduces stress, and smooths out interpersonal relationships,” says Michael Miller, director of New York Meditation Center, adding, “A tired, stressed employee is not going to be doing their best work.”

Indeed, according to Harvard research, meditation even helps sick employees with “an array of conditions both physical and mental, including irritable bowel syndrome, fibromyalgia, psoriasis, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.” And the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic found that “mindfulness-based techniques, including meditation, can lower stress levels in a demanding work environment and lead to happier, more engaged employees.”

Of course, most of us don’t have a meditation room at work. But Miller says you can still reap the benefits from meditating before or after work. There are many resources to either help you get started or help you improve your meditation technique. You can take five minutes to count your breaths (even during lunch), repeat a silent mantra for a few minutes, or just sit quietly and observe your thoughts in a quiet place. There are now countless apps (some free) that can alert you as to when you should take a mindfulness break and best find your style for doing that.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved