An estimated 12 million people could get a boost

You gotta give them credit.

The three major credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — are changing the criteria they use to accept the tax lien and civil judgments that appear on many people’s credit reports beginning July 1. And that could mean that roughly 12 million consumers see their scores rise in the coming weeks, says credit expert John Ulzheimer.

So what’s changing? The agencies will now require that these records include the person’s name, address and Social Security number or birthday. Experts estimate that almost all civil judgments and half or more of tax liens don’t currently meet these new rules, so they will be removed from your credit score. (A civil judgement can happen when you’ve lost a lawsuit and owe someone money from that; a tax lien is the government’s claim on your property and usually happens when you owe taxes.) They will also have to update their records every 90 days.

While this isn’t going to boost your score a ton — only up to about 20 points in most cases — every little bit can help. WalletHub estimates that “people with credit scores from 351 to 500 are most likely to see their credit scores rise (30%+ chance).” And Ulzheimer says that, while the impact on scores will be very small, it could lead some people to get approved for loans at lower rates.

Credit scores range from 300 (lowest) to 850 (highest); in general, the higher your score, the lower the interest rate a lender will offer you on a loan, potentially saving you tens of thousands of dollars. Errors on reports are common, so it’s important to check yours each year. You are entitled to one free credit report every year from AnnualCreditReport.com, notes a spokesperson for WalletHub.com.

