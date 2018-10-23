An expecting Megan Markle is scaling back on her royal tour. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is scaling back on her royal tour because ‘being pregnant takes its toll,’ says Prince Harry.

Working through pregnancy can be hard labor.

“Every day feels like you’ve just run a marathon — and no one knows it,” Elaine Poff, a mother of two, told Moneyish.

She was working 50 hours a week at a mortgage loan office during her second pregnancy in 2002. “I was nauseated and throwing up. I had headaches, a runny nose,” said Poff, 41, who now assists a mortgage loan officer at another company. “I was exhausted straight to the core — ‘fatigue’ isn’t a strong enough word for it.”

So it’s no wonder that Meghan Markle has been scaling back on her royal tour of Australia after revealing her pregnancy last week, such as missing the Invictus Games awards on Sunday — which her husband Prince Harry created in 2014, where wounded, injured or sick armed forces veterans are invited to compete in sports events. He told Australia’s ABC News it’s because, “being pregnant takes its toll.” Markle told an Aussie mom that her pregnancy feels like “having jet lag,” as reported by Sky News, and that she was up doing yoga at 4:30 a.m. because she couldn’t sleep.

But pregnancy discrimination and stigma pressure many women to push through the worst of their symptoms. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission received 3,184 pregnancy discrimination complaints last year, according to a recent New York Times report. Those include pregnant women being fired; passed over for promotions and raises; or sidelined from important meetings and assignments. Many expecting women in blue collar and physically demanding gigs can lose their jobs for asking for rest breaks.

That’s one reason why Poff didn’t take a single sick day or vacation day during her pregnancy — even when she was hospitalized twice for dehydration from her morning sickness, she still came to work in the afternoon. “I was afraid they would think that I wasn’t able to continue working through the pregnancy. That was my biggest fear,” she said. “It was horrible.”

The only federal law on the books that protects expecting mothers at work is the 40-year-old Pregnancy Discrimination Act, which only states that a company has to accommodate a pregnant worker’s requests if it is already doing so for other employees who are “similar in their ability or inability to work.” So if the company isn’t already making accommodations for a disabled worker, then it doesn’t have to make any for a pregnant woman.

But there are ways you can work with your employer to take care of yourself while taking care of business. “You have to be your own advocate. You have to ask for what you need — but also offer those back-up plans,” Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother, told Moneyish.

So here are some ways to get your workplace on board — as well as tips from moms who’ve worked through the nausea and exhaustion on how to power through your worst symptoms.

Know your rights. Bodgas suggests brushing up on the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, your state laws, as well as reading through your company’s policies on pregnancy and parental or disability leave, to know what you’re entitled to. “If you’re in a union, talk to your union rep. If all you have is HR, talk to them,” she said. And even if your workplace doesn’t offer much in the way of pregnancy coverage, if you develop gestational diabetes or another health condition from your pregnancy, you could be entitled to protection under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Be upfront about your needs. Tell your boss and your colleagues what is going to change — while explaining how the important things will stay the same. Bodgas, who recently had her second baby, “told everyone that sometimes I was going to have to get up suddenly and excuse myself, because I’m nauseated all of the time — but I will always come back, and we can pick up where we left off,” she said. “And late in my pregnancy, whenever there were back-to-back meetings in different locations, I told everyone I might be late to the next one if I had to walk from one side of the floor all the way to the other, because I walked really slowly.”

Adjust your schedule. If you’re sicker in the morning, or more fatigued in the afternoon, try shuffling your hours to come in later or leave earlier, like Poff did. “Maybe I would work 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (instead of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) — whatever I had to do to survive the day. But I let everyone know, and I always got everything done,” she said. “And I brought doughnuts to the person who would carry the weight when I wasn’t there, and I made sure that when she had a sick day that I was there to reciprocate.”

Bodgas also talked to her manager about working remotely. “I told her that sometimes I would like to work from home, because I knew I was going to be more productive there because the bathroom is closer to my couch,” she said. As long as you show you can still hit your deadlines and get your work done, it’s easier to sell your workplace on a more flexible schedule. Then schedule meetings and calls for the times of day when you feel the best.

Buddy up. Alli Wittbol, 29, was a full-time third grade teacher while pregnant with her daughter two years ago, and revealed her pregnancy to her co-teacher in her first trimester because her morning sickness was so severe. “This meant I had someone looking out for me and who had my back when I had to suddenly run out of the room, sit down or get some fresh air,” she said. Bodgas also suggests speaking to other moms at work that you trust about how they spoke to superiors about their pregnancies — or getting their tips on where to go in the building if you feel sick or need to sneak in a quick nap on your break.

Accept help. Even tough mothers need a team. “When someone offers you their chair, or wants to hold a heavy stack of books or boxes for you, let them! Every little bit can help you feel less tired and more comfortable throughout the day,” said Wittbol. Bodgas agreed. “Once someone going from one meeting to another meeting (with me) pushed me there in one of those rolling chairs,” she said, “and I was happy to receive that help .. because it was painful to walk.”

