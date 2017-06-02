Nelly is joining Florida Georgia Line for the Smooth Tour this summer

He’s cruising his way to major success.

While a country music duo and a rapper may not seem like likely collaborators, in the case of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly, it works: The song “Cruise” has set the record for the longest No. 1 run on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Now Nelly and Florida Georgia Line are planning a summer tour together, and Moneyish talked to Nelly about their collaboration, plus what it takes to make a hit song.

