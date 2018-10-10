(Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

The coffee conglomerate announced it would offer workers an annual 10 subsidized backup care days for children and adults.

Starbucks made a grande gesture this week toward the company’s working parents.

The coffee conglomerate announced Tuesday that it would offer employees an annual 10 subsidized backup care days for children and adults. The new perk, a partnership with the caregiver platform Care.com, allows the company’s 180,000 U.S. workers to pay just $1 an hour for in-home backup care for kids or adults; in-center child care costs $5 a day per kid.

The “Care@Work” benefit also gives workers a free premium membership to Care.com, which connects families with caregivers, and access to senior-care planning resources.

“We all have needs at home, whether you have children, pets, parents or aging grandparents. This benefit supports the partner and their family,” Starbucks director of benefits Alyssa Brock said in a statement. “We are all more than who we are at work.”

The Seattle-based chain introduced a host of new perks earlier this year, including a partner and family sick time benefit for U.S. employees and stock grants for baristas and store managers. “Care@Work is the final piece of the puzzle,” said vice president of benefits Ron Crawford.

The national average cost of at-home child care is $28,354 a year, according to Care.com, while in-center child care costs $9,589 a year on average. Meanwhile, 45% of working parents miss an average of 4.3 work days over a six-month period because of child-care breakdowns, per Child Care Aware, and U.S. companies lose about $4.4 billion a year over absenteeism stemming from these breakdowns.

But while 85% of employees in Care.com’s 2017 Cost of Care survey said they wished their employer offered benefits like backup child-care access or discounted child care, such benefits aren’t very common. Just 5% of the more than 900 employers surveyed for the Society for Human Resource Management’s 2016 National Study of Employers said they offer workers backup or emergency care when regular child-care arrangements fall through.

Still, some companies have stepped up. Microsoft reportedly subsidizes backup care, while Google offers five backup child-care days for free. Prudential offers backup care for both children and adults.

