If you’ve encouraged a colleague to “give it 110%” and to “think outside the box” on a project in order to “hammer it out” — they stopped listening to you long ago.

Turns out, these are the top three most cringe-worthy and overused office phrases, according to a new study by OnePoll and Jive Communications. And more than one in four (27%) colleagues tune you out as soon as they hear you say them.

The survey analyzed the communication behaviors of 2,000 American workers, and compiled a list of the 40 most annoying and cliched things that have become regular jargon at most workplaces.

Seven in 10 of us are guilty of falling back on these overused expressions, with “give it 110%” in particular making one in five workers (21%) roll their eyes. Even worse, your message is also probably getting lost in translation, as six in 10 workers admitted they don’t even understand what most of this jargon actually means.

Most workers (72%) confessed they unconsciously used these idioms out of habit — and because everyone’s doing it, 22% of workers admitted they used such jargon to fit in at their workspaces. And then 29% of mischievous employees said they purposely drop these overused words because they want to annoy their colleagues.

“These phrases definitely aren’t going anywhere any time soon. There’s a reason they’re so well-known and exercised within office spaces,” said John Pope, Jive’s senior vice president, in a statement. “However, overuse has diluted the meaning of many phrases. If you’re constantly told to give a project 110%, over time it will lose its power and  effect. Our goal should be to use such jargon sparingly, and when the moment calls for it.”

These are the top 40 most cringeworthy phrases used at the office:

  1. Give 110%
  2. Think outside the box
  3. Hammer it out
  4. Heavy lifting
  5. Throw them under the bus
  6. Don’t count your chickens before they’ve hatched
  7. Pushing the envelope
  8. Let the cat out of the bag
  9. Let’s circle back
  10. Win-win situation
  11. Blue-sky thinking
  12. Boil the ocean
  13. Synergy
  14. Low-hanging fruit
  15. Take it to the next level
  16. Barking up the wrong tree
  17. Going forward
  18. Let’s ballpark this
  19. Run this up the flagpole
  20. Back to square one
  21. There’s no I in team
  22. Back to the drawing board
  23. Paradigm shift
  24. Elephant in the room
  25. Raise the bar
  26. Drill down
  27. Best thing since sliced bread
  28. Deep dive
  29. Skin in the game
  30. Reach out
  31. Touch base
  32. Play hardball
  33. Don’t reinvent the wheel
  34. Kept in the loop
  35. The bottom line
  36. Down the road
  37. I’ll loop you in
  38. Hit the nail on the head
  39. ASAP
  40. Team player

