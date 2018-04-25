These work phrase cliches are driving your colleagues crazy. (vm/iStock)

7 in 10 workers are guilty of saying ‘Give it 110%’ and these other annoying workplace phrases.

If you’ve encouraged a colleague to “give it 110%” and to “think outside the box” on a project in order to “hammer it out” — they stopped listening to you long ago.

Turns out, these are the top three most cringe-worthy and overused office phrases, according to a new study by OnePoll and Jive Communications. And more than one in four (27%) colleagues tune you out as soon as they hear you say them.

The survey analyzed the communication behaviors of 2,000 American workers, and compiled a list of the 40 most annoying and cliched things that have become regular jargon at most workplaces.

Seven in 10 of us are guilty of falling back on these overused expressions, with “give it 110%” in particular making one in five workers (21%) roll their eyes. Even worse, your message is also probably getting lost in translation, as six in 10 workers admitted they don’t even understand what most of this jargon actually means.

Most workers (72%) confessed they unconsciously used these idioms out of habit — and because everyone’s doing it, 22% of workers admitted they used such jargon to fit in at their workspaces. And then 29% of mischievous employees said they purposely drop these overused words because they want to annoy their colleagues.

“These phrases definitely aren’t going anywhere any time soon. There’s a reason they’re so well-known and exercised within office spaces,” said John Pope, Jive’s senior vice president, in a statement. “However, overuse has diluted the meaning of many phrases. If you’re constantly told to give a project 110%, over time it will lose its power and effect. Our goal should be to use such jargon sparingly, and when the moment calls for it.”

These are the top 40 most cringeworthy phrases used at the office:

Give 110% Think outside the box Hammer it out Heavy lifting Throw them under the bus Don’t count your chickens before they’ve hatched Pushing the envelope Let the cat out of the bag Let’s circle back Win-win situation Blue-sky thinking Boil the ocean Synergy Low-hanging fruit Take it to the next level Barking up the wrong tree Going forward Let’s ballpark this Run this up the flagpole Back to square one There’s no I in team Back to the drawing board Paradigm shift Elephant in the room Raise the bar Drill down Best thing since sliced bread Deep dive Skin in the game Reach out Touch base Play hardball Don’t reinvent the wheel Kept in the loop The bottom line Down the road I’ll loop you in Hit the nail on the head ASAP Team player

