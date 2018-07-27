Sucking up to your superiors can backfire. (mediaphotos/iStock)

People who kiss up to their bosses often slack off in other areas, new research shows.

Being a butt-kisser doesn’t make you a butt-kicker.

In fact, new research from Oregon State University finds that brown-nosers spend so much time and energy getting on their boss’s good sides, they often lose self-control and behave badly later in the day, with behaviors like slacking off and snapping at coworkers.

Researchers observed how often 75 mid-level managers in a large, publicly traded Chinese software company would ingratiate themselves to their bosses, such as flattering their supervisors, doing favors for them and going along with everything they said. They also studied how workers self-promoted or took credit for their successes, praised their own performances and bragged about their connections to important people. The study participants each kept a daily work diary about what they did and experienced on the job.

And the report found that the more employees kissed up to their bosses, the more their self-control slipped by the end of the day. And that led them to doing things such as being uncivil to coworkers, skipping meetings and browsing the internet instead of working.

Researchers found no similar link between self-promotion and these unproductive behaviors, however, suggesting that all of the false sincerity being mustered for your manager’s benefit gets exhausting, and you lose self-control after a while.

“There’s a personal cost to ingratiating yourself with your boss,” Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management in OSU’s College of Business, said in a statement. “When your energy is depleted, it may nudge you into slack-off territory.”

But if the workers showed strong political skills — such as being able to read and understand their colleagues and clients, maneuvering social situations confidently or having natural influence over others — then they were able to brown-nose without loafing as much later in the day. This suggested that having strong social skills can be a buffer against the more depleting effects of all that flattery.

The researchers recommend that workers become aware of how much sucking up can sap their self-control. “If you’re feeling depleted, you may want to take steps to restore yourself — take a walk, talk to a friend, eat a snack,” added Klotz. “That’s typically better than the allowing the depletion to manifest in other ways, like skipping a meeting or being rude to a coworker.”



And managers should keep in mind that their pet employee may be ingratiating themselves at the cost of their productivity in these other areas.

But the ugly truth is that there’s research to suggest that supervisors actually like being sucked up to, and actually form more favorable opinions of the people trying to get on their good sides. And a 2011 study suggests that “politically savvy professionals” who use ingratiation on their superiors are actually healthier; they avoid much of the psychological stress, including job tension and emotional exhaustion that many of their coworkers suffer.

You can make buddying up to the boss easier on yourself, and less emotionally exhausting, by making yourself actually like your manager. A 2016 study found that when workers forced themselves to think of the things they have in common with their supervisors (like you both played the same sport, or you both have kids), they were able to actually feel nicer toward their bosses, and so could schmooze with them more naturally.

Just be aware that even if you find a way to get on your manager’s good side without losing yourself self-control, you’ll still probably end up on your colleagues’ bad side. A couple of studies have found that workers who observe someone kissing up to a superior, while being less friendly to fellow subordinates, consider the suck-up “extremely dislikeable and slimy” because colleagues question their motives.

