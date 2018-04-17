(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Illinois Democrat has reportedly submitted a proposal to permit senators to bring children under a year old to the floor during votes

Here’s another potential first for the Senate’s resident ceiling buster.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth could soon be the first senator to tote her newborn to the stodgy Senate floor, Politico reports. The Illinois Democrat, who last week became the first senator to give birth while in office, has reportedly submitted a proposal to permit senators to bring children under a year old to the floor during votes — and Senate leadership appears “poised” to OK her request, per unnamed sources.

“Sen. Duckworth is glad to be able to offer this legislation to ensure no senator with an infant is prevented from performing their constitutional responsibilities — and send a message that working parents everywhere deserve family-friendly workplace policies,” Duckworth’s chief of staff, Kaitlin Fahey, told Politico. “She is optimistic that this will be resolved quickly.”

Members of both parties reportedly provided input on the resolution, introduced by Duckworth’s fellow Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.

Duckworth, also mother to a three-year-old daughter, last Monday welcomed newborn Maile Pearl Bowlsbey. As the first senator to give birth while serving — and previously one of a handful of House members to have a baby in office — she is now tasked with carving out family-friendly policies where she works. The Senate requires in-person votes but currently forbids small children; due to conflict of interest rules, Politico reported, Duckworth wouldn’t be able to simply pass her baby to a staffer.

“You are not allowed to bring children onto the floor of the Senate at all,” Duckworth told the outlet prior to her second daughter’s birth. “If I have to vote, and I’m breastfeeding my child, especially during my maternity leave period, what do I do? Leave her sitting outside?”

Duckworth, a vocal advocate for policies to benefit working moms, has also persisted in pushing for an overhaul of America’s paid family leave.

“Even as countries across the globe prioritize family-friendly policies for the workplace, the U.S. remains one of the few industrialized nations that doesn’t offer paid parental or family leave,” she wrote in a Moneyish op-ed to mark International Women’s Day. “Too often, this lack of family-friendly policies forces working parents to decide between taking care of a sick family member or their kids and potentially losing their job and their health insurance.”

