The HBO actress’ announcement comes after a similar reveal from co-star Evan Rachel Wood

Maeve is getting paid what she’s worth.

Emmy-nominated “Westworld” star Thandie Newton is in talks to hammer out a season 3 agreement that gets her paid equally to her male counterparts, the actress told Vanity Fair at the HBO hit’s recent season 2 premiere. Her confirmation, coming after co-star Evan Rachel Wood revealed she was getting equal pay for the first time in her career, was the latest show of HBO’s stated commitment to achieving pay parity.

“They’re all happening right now, and yeah, we’re all equal across the board,” Newton told the magazine of her contract negotiations. “It’s really exciting. It’s unprecedented. It’s — goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it.”

Newton, who plays madam Maeve Millay on the western sci-fi thriller, went on to declare she would reject future projects that offer her less than they do male co-stars. “I wouldn’t do anything if it didn’t. Definitely not,” she said. “F–k that. It literally sets a precedent, and (HBO is) leading the way, which is amazing.”

“Equal pay is a topic that is near and dear to my heart on a personal and a professional level, so we have been advocating for it, and I’m thrilled that we have achieved it,” “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy reportedly added.

Hollywood’s Time’s Up gender-equality movement — and “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon’s leadership on the issue — prompted HBO to re-examine how its talent was compensated, the premium-cable giant’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, explained in a recent interview.

His comments came amid a larger conversation on the industry’s gender pay gap, which several big names have grown emboldened to address. Claire Foy and Matt Smith of Netflix’s “The Crown” spoke out about revelations that Smith made more than Foy over two seasons, while Mark Wahlberg took heat after USA Today reported he’d made $1.5 million — compared to co-star Michelle Williams’ less than $1,000 — for “All the Money in the World” reshoots. (He eventually donated that dough to the Time’s Up legal defense fund in her name.) Meanwhile, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, who late last year became the highest-paid actress on a primetime drama at $20 million a season, has talked candidly about her salary negotiations.

“One of the things that’s come out of thinking about the movement and some conversations with Reese, who’s really at the forefront, is something we’ve done recently,” Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve proactively gone through all of our shows — in fact, we just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward. And that is a direct result of the Time’s Up movement.”

