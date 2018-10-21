Moms tell Moneyish about their struggles to breastfeed while traveling

It’s getting easier to express yourself at airports.

Finding a private place to breastfeed or pump at the airport is finally starting to get easier. The Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill signed this month includes the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act, which requires all large and medium hub airports to provide a private, non-bathroom space in each terminal for mothers to express breast milk.

That means that while some airports like Hollywood Burbank Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport already have dedicated lactation rooms, more will get them in the coming months — and many airports are working with companies who build so-called breastfeeding pods, which are freestanding, mobile suites where women can breastfeed. These companies include Day One Baby, which sells portable 6 x 6 foot stations, and Mamava, which is by far the largest provider of breastfeeding pods. Mamava has already delivered these pods to 99 airports in 24 states across the U.S. and Canada; you can find locations on the Mamava app.

Their 26-square-foot pods come with a Bluetooth-enabled lock that syncs with Mamava’s mobile app, and they are also equipped with a combination standard and USB outlet, two benches and a collapsible table. According to the company’s usage data, Mamava pods have been used for more than one million pumping or nursing sessions in the past year alone.

As more than 8 in 10 new mothers in the United States breastfeed their babies, according to a 2016 Centers for Disease Control report, these lactation rooms and pods are coming in handy. Just ask jewelry designer Ariel Gordon who not only spends a lot of time flying from her home in northern California to her office in Los Angeles, she also accrues miles traveling around the country for business. “When you’re traveling and you have a little baby, you cut your trips as short as possible, and it can be hard to budget time to pump,” she told Moneyish. “So it’s really nice to be able to do it in the 30 minutes I have while I’m waiting at the gate, where I can easily walk into a private, sanitary place with an electrical outlet.”

Without lactation rooms or pods, moms like Gordon can find themselves using a hand pump in the back of an Uber, or with their shirt half-off in an airport bathroom. Or worse, they may skip a pump session altogether — which can negatively affect milk supply. “The airport in Tucson didn’t have a pod, so they let me pump in the TSA screening room,” Gordon said.

Not all moms are fans of the breastfeeding pods, however. Actress and author Jenny Mollen told Moneyish that she attempted to use a Mamava suite before flying from Newark to Europe, but found herself locked inside the pod because she didn’t understand how to operate the door. “I almost missed my flight,” said Mollen, who documented her experience on Instagram. But Sascha Mayer, CEO of Mamava, told Moneyish, “Once you’re inside, the locking system is a manual deadbolt, so there’s no way you can lock yourself in!”

In celebration of the new bill, Mamava released a list of busy airports that, in advance of the just-passed legislation, are already providing at least four designated Mamava spaces for breastfeeding and pumping. Among the top 10 airports for breastfeeding moms are:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Logan International Airport (BOS)

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Orlando International Airport (MCO).

In addition to adding more suites to U.S. airports, Mamava — which also has pods in train stations, malls, hospitals, universities, sports stadiums and zoos — plans to make deliveries to Amazon, Tesla, Columbia University and U.S. Steel this month. With the Fair Labor Standards Act’s mandate for employers to provide a reasonable break time for an employee to express milk in a clean, private place other than a bathroom, and the new FAM Act bill, Mayer told Moneyish, “The presence of these suites has helped transform the culture of breastfeeding by providing an easily identifiable space to pump privately, in cleanliness and comfort.”

