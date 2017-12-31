Getting healthy, organized and living life to its fullest top the list

This new year, you can achieve a new you.

The five most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2018 are to get healthy, get organized, live life to the fullest, learn new hobbies and spend less/save more, according to data pulled from Google by iQuanti.

But most people won’t accomplish those: Research from the University of Scranton found that just 8% of people will achieve their New Year’s resolutions

Here are helpful tips to stick with the top five resolutions all year long.

Get healthy

Becoming healthier doesn’t happen overnight. Dr. Lindsay Cain, head nutrition coach at Hudson River Fitness and Hudson River CrossFit and Dr. Ashley Mak, physical therapist and owner of Hudson River Fitness, tell Moneyish that accountability is key in achieving any goal. “You can sign up for a fancy diet program or work out regime, but if no one is there to hold you to it, you’re bound to go off the rails. Grab a friend with similar goals to help keep you on track or have your coach or trainer help out by checking in via text or email,” says Cain.

The pair also recommends setting smaller goals leading up to a larger goal. “Often times people say they want to lose 20 pounds before a big event, but you can break that goal down into smaller goals like trying to lose three pounds per month,” Mak tells Moneyish.

Another way to set yourself up for success is to change the habits you want to adopt or ditch bad habits one at a time. “When you set unrealistic plans for the New Year, you could stick to them for a few weeks but the probability of relapsing is high. If you want to change your diet, I recommend adopting one habit at a time like adding green veggies to two meals, then reduce the number of times you order takeout per week,” Cain shares.

Get organized

Getting organized and keeping clutter at bay can shed a whole new light on your belongings and your state of mind. Jen Robin, the LA-based founder of Life in Jeneral tells Moneyish, “Start small and where it will give the most impact in your daily life. If that’s your closet, kitchen, office, pick one section and just commit.”

Robin suggests beginning by pulling everything out of the space you’re working on. “Literally everything. And if you know there’s another section within your living quarters that houses the same items, grab those too. The goal is to categorize all like items together so you can physically see what and how many of each item you have. This will be a reality check and make it easier to get rid of duplicates and things you longer need or use,” says Robin.

And when the time comes to put everything away, containment is key. “Keep all like items together in one location, give everything a home and add specific labels. When everything has a home, you’re more likely to put it back where it belongs,” says Robin.

There are a few small changes that Robin insists will make a big difference. “All the same hangers within a closet, dividers to separate items within drawers, file fold items instead of stacking on top of one another in order to see everything and create systems that work specifically for your own needs,” Robin shares. After you’ve put in all the effort to create an organized space, you must work to maintain it. “Take the extra five minutes to put things back in the right place, file receipts as you get them, or if you’re truly that busy, find a time each week to tidy it all up,” she says.

Live life to the fullest

Heidi Stevens, a business coach for creative women entrepreneurs, abides by a seven step process to help people live their best life and make resolutions a reality.

“Get clear on what you most desire and want from this year. It’s vital that this comes from you, not what you should do, or what someone else wants from you,” Stevens tells Moneyish. Secondly, she says you need to know your “why.” “If you want to make $250k this year, why? It’s never about the money, it’s about what the experiences, lifestyle or feeling that the money buys you,” says Stevens.

Next, write down your goals or intentions. “I suggest you write them down as if they’ve already happened, in present tense. Then create a practice or ritual where you literally visualize yourself already having, doing, experiencing the thing you desire,” says Stevens.

She also proposes surrounding yourself with people that will support and encourage you to keep going, and to hire a coach or mentor to guide you on the most efficient and effective steps to get you to accomplish your goal. Finally, Stevens says, “make a decision to see every setback, door slammed in your face or challenge as an opportunity. Come from a learning perspective, know you are meant to succeed and know that truly there is only one of you in the world — you’re here to live your best life and the world wants to hear from you.”

Learn new hobbies

Crafting, cooking, collecting things and physical activities are just a few of the hobbies people pursue every year. But how does one select a hobby and stick to it? There are a number of things to consider to help you pick the perfect activity, according to Bustle: 1) look at what you enjoyed doing in your childhood for inspiration, 2) look for something that makes you forget about your day, 3) revisit past hobbies that you once enjoyed, 4) see if there’s anything you want to change about yourself and look for a hobby that might help with that.

Of course, many people abandon their hobbies quickly as life gets busier in the new year. Jay Ell Alexander, national manager of Black Girls RUN! tells Moneyish, that building a community around your hobby can help you stick with it. And she adds that you should do the hobby at your “own pace.”

Spend less, save more

“New Year’s is a great time to reevaluate your finances and feel an extra sense of motivation from the new year to reach big money goals,” says Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet tells Moneyish. NerdWallet’s recent survey of over 2,000 adults found that 84% of Americans make money goals for the new year, but over half of people who made them last year failed to achieve them at all.

To increase your chances of success, break bigger goals into smaller steps. “If you want to save for retirement, you can start by pulling aside a relatively modest percentage of your income that you slowly increase over time. If you want to pay off debt, you can start by making more than the minimum payment each month and gradually increase those payments over time,” says Palmer. NerdWallet’s New Year Money Report also found that Americans’ top financial goals include saving money, paying down debt, sticking to a budget and boosting credit scores. “By taking small, concrete steps every month, you’ll be more likely to say you accomplished your big money goals before you head to next year’s New Year’s Eve parties. Here are more ways to make financial New Year’s resolutions stick

