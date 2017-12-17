(Prangmanee Yodkaew)

Invest in your own well-being to start the New Year on a high note.

Live your best life in 2018.



Want to finally get fit, learn a new language or skill or manage your money better? Now may be the time to invest in yourself for the new year. As part of our Moneyish gift guide, here are 10 things you should consider gifting yourself this year.

Get in shape with ClassPass Live, $15 per month for new members: Do you give up working out every year because you get bored or can’t manage to schlep to the gym? ClassPass Live, an extension of the leading fitness network membership, will start live streaming workout videos in 2018. Existing members get a slight price break ($10 per month), or you can opt for the $60 starter kit, which includes a heart rate monitor and Google Chromecast.

Sleep better with iHome Zenergy Aromatherapy Bluetooth Speaker Sound Machine, $99.99: Dream of catching more Zs in 2018? This speaker could help. It looks like a candle but works overtime to give you the best night’s sleep with aromatherapy and white-noise treatments, plus soothing color-changing lighting schemes and a sleep timer that gradually decreases sound and light as you doze off.

Kill the clutter with an organizing session for your home, starting at $40 per hour: A professional organizer could be just the person you need to get the clutter under control. Invest in organizing services, which generally range from $40 per hour and up, to help you throw out what you don’t need, and start your year off on a clean, organized note.

Clear up you skin with YES To Mad for Masks kit, $9.99: This collection of five facial masks can treat a variety of skin conditions and leave you feeling radiant and glowing in the New Year. The primRose Oil Mud Mask soothes skin and reduces redness; the Grapefruit Mud Mask minimizes pores and excess shine; the Cucumber Mud Mask calms sensitive skin; the Coconut Mud Mask increases hydration with virgin coconut oil; and the Charcoal Mud Mask reduces the presence of acne by detoxifying the pores.

Learn a foreign language with Rosetta Stone, between $124 and $279: Become a master communicator by learning a new language. Not only is it a great way to challenge your intellect, but it’s a beneficial investment in your career prospects.

Manage your money better with LearnVest, $299: New Year, new you — without the debt, and with a lot more money in your bank account. LearnVest will provide you with a dedicated financial planner and a detailed action plan to help you reign in your bad spending habits and conquer your financial future. Pay the $299 flat fee plus $19 per month at LearnVest.com, and enjoy a $75 credit if you sign up before December 31st using promo code LETSGO75.

Become an artist with this 126 piece art set, $25: Teach yourself to be an artist in 2018 (new career path!). This set includes paints, pastels, colored pencils, and multiple brushes, plus a 40-age artist tips & techniques booklet to help you get started. It’s currently on sale from its regular price of $59.99.

Expand your horizons with these vacation packages, $599 – $999: One of the best ways to unplug in the New Year will be through a great adventure — and a vacation could be more affordable than you might realize. Check out some of these deals on GroupOn as the year ends: 10 days in China for $599, five days in Iceland for $699, or a week in Dubai for $999, just to name a few.

Become a bookworm with a Coffee and a Class subscription box, $25 a month: This subscription service will help you stick to your reading goals — and unplug at the same time. It sends you a classic book, something to sip on (like coffee, tea, or hot cocoa), and two other treats to pair with your reading. Or, upgrade to boxes featuring even more goodies, such as hand-painted coffee mugs and bookmarks. You can choose your book from a new selection each month ranging from literary titans to more modern favorites.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved