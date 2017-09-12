Kombucha has become a staple in many office kitchens

There’s a new source of bacteria in the company kitchen.

Most offices offer their employees bad complimentary coffee at best—but for some companies, there’s a new liquid offering that’s all the rage.

Fermented, slightly effervescent tea, laden with visible floating globs of “good” bacteria might not sound appetizing, but that’s not deterring people from turning to kombucha for its health benefits.

According to Beverage Industry, the kombucha market increased nearly 441% to $534 million in 2016. Though the drink has been available in the U.S. market for nearly two decades, its popularity has soared enough that PepsiCo Inc. announced plans to acquire one of the largest producers of the fermented probiotic drinks, KeVita Inc.

For Los Angeles-based clothing brand Christy Dawn, installing kombucha on tap in their factory kitchen meant offering employees a healthy and delicious alternative to sugary drinks. Designer Christy Petersen tells Moneyish, “It’s a better option for everyone in our factory. Our sewers are used to drinking soda and we wanted to introduce them to something that tastes similar but offers health benefits.”

Christy Dawn’s Downtown L.A. factory houses two taps of Health-Ade Kombucha — original and apple. Packed with a so-called symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY), Health-Ade’s recipe includes 1 cup of sugar per gallon of black/green tea, a splash of aged kombucha and a SCOBY before it’s flavored with cold-pressed juice from local farms.

Research firm Markets and Markets predicts that the kombucha market will reach $1.8 billion by 2020.

At the Portland, Oregon headquarters of vacation rental travel company Vacasa, kombucha can be found on tap in the corporate kitchen, alongside other beverages like espresso and beer.

Corporate Essentials, a company that fuels office culture by supplying coffee, drinks and healthy snacks started offering kegerators filled with GT’s Kombucha in the beginning of the year.

According to WebMD, the benefits of kombucha include aiding in digestion, ridding the body of toxins and boosting energy. The fizzy drink is full of probiotics, also known as good bacteria, that’s said to boost your immune system, help you lose weight and keep high blood pressure at bay.

