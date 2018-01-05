Women in spin class (iStock)

Barre, power yoga and spin classes can easily cost $240 per month in some states

A perky derrière and toned arms don’t come cheap.

When Americans work out, they’re increasingly preferring to do so at specialist boutique studios rather than at old-school gyms. Membership at fitness boutiques boomed by 74% between 2012 and 2015, compared to a relatively paltry 5% increase for traditional sports clubs in that same time frame, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association. The former are an increasingly important component of a U.S. health and fitness industry that Fitch Ratings values at $30 billion.

But those classes are expensive— some fitness addicts even say they’ve given up small luxuries like a daily cappucino to fund their time on the spinning bike. And now, data compiled by wellness website ketogenic.com sheds light on how much an hour at the barre costs on average nationwide, as well as the cheapest places in the United States to take such classes.

Unsurprisingly, New York— the world capital of fashion, media and finance— is the priciest state in America to purchase a monthly unlimited package for barre, power yoga and spin classes respectively. On average, buying unrestricted attempts to plie in the Big Apple costs $248 monthly, while regular yogis have to shell out $182 and spinners a cool $249 every four weeks. But New York doesn’t have the priciest one-off spin classes. That dubious accolade goes to Washington DC, where swamp dwellers fork out $29 per drop-in session on average.

It doesn’t get much cheaper in neighboring New Jersey, where CrossFit packages are the most expensive in the union. An unlimited pass in the Garden State to lift heavy things and grunt in pain with your fellow regime addicts will run you $218, though that seems like a bargain when the average drop-in class costs $23.

Unsurprisingly, the cheapest boutique classes in America tend to be found in states with relatively low costs of living. These include sales tax-less New Hampshire, as well as western states like New Mexico, the two Dakotas and Wyoming. A monthly barre package in South Dakota for instance, costs a mere $117 or just under half the price of what the average New York studio charges.

Given the variety of boutique providers across the country, Ketogenic had a rather complicated methodology for drawing up its index. To figure out average Crossfit prices, they examined five locations in a state’s most populous city, three in the second largest and two in the third. For the other activities, the website checked out pricing in the three largest cities from three big barre, power yoga and spinning franchises respectively. If a locality didn’t have one of those chains, they looked at a local studio instead.

