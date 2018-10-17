(iStock)

The jackpot is the second highest payout ever.

Americans want mega millions.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery has hit $868 million, the second-largest in U.S. history (the highest ever was a Powerball in 2016, which hit $1.59 billion). If you win, you can also opt for the cash option of $494 million. The drawing takes place on Friday.

So what do Americans say they’ll do if they win that prize? The No. 1 answer: Share the prize with others (33% of Americans said this was the top thing they’d do), followed by saving/investing the money for the future (21%) and quitting their jobs (9%), according to a survey of 1,100 people released this month by financial firm TD Ameritrade.

Those answers depend on age though: Millennials, for example, put their top answers as save/invest for the future and get out of debt (tired for the No. 1 spot), followed closely by quit their jobs. Sharing the money with others only ranked sixth for them).

There’s evidence to suggest that lottery winners do, in fact, give a lot to others. A study published in the Journal of Gambling Behavior concluded that “contrary to popular beliefs, winners did not engage in lavish spending sprees and instead gave large amounts of their winnings to their children and their churches.”

The study also found that many people didn’t immediately say sayonara to their bosses. “Individuals with psychologically and financially rewarding jobs continued working regardless of the amount they won, while people who worked in low paying semi-skilled and unskilled jobs were far more likely to quit the labor force.”

The TD Ameritrade survey also found that more than eight in 10 Americans are certain that winning all that money would improve their lives — but research shows that getting a windfall doesn’t necessarily make you happier (though it’s not going to make you less happy). Indeed, lottery winners have roughly the same level of happiness as the average person, according to a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Still, it’s not going to hurt: “Overall, winners were well-adjusted, secure and generally happy from the experience,” the Journal of Gambling study concluded.

