The ‘Ironman” actor joins superstars like The Rock and Vin Diesel in squashing high-profile feuds.

This Avenger isn’t interested in revenge.

After Hugh Grant recently told People that Robert Downey Jr. “hated” him and “wanted to kill” him when they worked together on the 1995 film “Restoration,” the “Ironman” star responded on Twitter that he’s ready to let bygones be bygones.

“A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy,” Downey Jr. tweeted on Thursday. “Let’s break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018”

Better yet, Grant responded with, “Thanks, @RobertDowneyJr. Nice way to kick off the year. And yes – if you’re in London come by and break bread,” and also wrapped with, “Respect. #burythehatchet2018.”

They are hardly the first celeb partners who’ve first publicly feuded and then made up. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly ended his very public dispute with fellow “Fast and Furious” actor and producer Vin Diesel last year. The wrestling star turned actor frequently vented his frustrations with Diesel over social media – like , calling him a “candy ass” and pointedly leaving him out in an Instagram post thanking the cast and crew of the car racing franchise.

But there’s nothing like cash to bury the hatchet. After “The Fate of the Furious,” the franchise’s eighth installment, made a record $532 million at the global box office on the opening weekend, the two decided to take the high road. TMZ reported that Johnson and Diesel will both star in the next installment of the series.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy also engaged in a social media battle last year after the latter posted a smiley face emoji on an Instagram photo of Brown’s ex-girlfriend. The two agreed on a pay-per-view fight in Las Vegas to settle the dispute, though they never actually got in the ring. Brown said that Soulja Boy had chickened out and that there were gangsters trying to profit off their bout.

Arguing with a co-worker in public is typically a mistake, says Jacqueline Whitmore, etiquette expert and author of “Poised For Success.” “You should do it diplomatically and in private,” she advises.

Even if you’re not a Hollywood actor feuding with your co-star, there are practices everyone can take to end workplace disputes over credit. Whitmore, the etiquette expert, recommends having a conversation that avoids accusatory “you statements” that begin with “you did this” or “you did that.”

Instead, articulate your emotions candidly but non-dramatically. “Use statements that begin with “I feel” and explain how you feel equally responsible for the success of a project,” she says. “Ask if there’s a reason why you were left out and for yourself to be treated the way they’d want to be treated.”

When you think you might be working on a project in which someone else is vying for top billing, Whitmore recommends keeping track of your accomplishments so you can reference them in a dispute. “With facts and figures, you’ve got more to stand on,” she says. If the other party too has similar records, it makes it objectively easier to sort out the credit. “Typically when they’ve got statistics, you’ve got to back off. Actions speak louder than words.”

Sometimes, there’s nothing you can do but ask for a transfer to another department where you don’t have to deal with your co-worker nemesis. That’s especially if the other party has a caustic and difficult personality. But when the stakes are high—as they were with Diesel and the Rock—try being the bigger person and swallow your provide. “Etiquette is situational,” Whitmore says. “But the best thing you can do is try to get along.”

This article was originally published on April 18, 2017, and has been updated to include Hugh Grant and Robert Downey Jr.

