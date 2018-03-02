Actors Faye Dunaway (L) and Warren Beatty announced the wrong Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty will present at the Oscars again after declaring the wrong Best Picture last year.

The second time’s the charm.

Actors Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty made Oscar history last year when they announced the wrong Best Picture winner, naming “La La Land” the top film of the year over “Moonlight” when they were handed the wrong card.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), which is responsible for watching the winners’ envelopes and giving them to the presenters, took responsibility for the mortifying flub after learning accountant Brian Cullinan handed over the wrong envelope (which named Emma Stone’s Best Actress for “La La Land,” hence the confusion) because he was tweeting backstage at the time. But Dunaway and Beatty remained in the crosshairs, especially since the video appeared to show Beatty hesitating to read the card, and pushing it toward Dunaway to speak the wrong name, instead.

But TMZ reports the two stars are returning to the Academy Awards on Sunday to present the Best Picture again. They were spotted rehearsing at the Dolby Theatre running through a bit that joked, “Presenting is better the second time around,” and cracking, “The winner is ‘Gone with the Wind.’” Their lines are still being tweaked, but these two look poised to return with grace, even as PWC and the Academy take extra measures (like having two different people verify each presenter gets the right envelope) to avoid any more embarrassing mistakes.

They’re not the first Oscar presenters to stage a comeback. John Travolta famously flubbed “Let It Go” from “Frozen” singer Idina Menzel’s name when introducing her at the 2014 Academy Awards as “Adele Dazeem.” The two came back to the Oscars a year later to announce Best Original Song, and Menzel jokingly introduced Travolta as, “My dear friend, Glom Gazingo.” To which Travolta responded, “I deserve that.”

When you make an embarrassing mistake like that at work, the key is to saving face is to keep calm and carry on.

Fifth Harmony wasn’t tripping when singer Normani Kordei, 21, slipped on-stage in a pair of high-heeled boots in Brazil last year. But rather than making a scene, Kordei quickly stood up while flipping her hair like a rockstar — a move that generated big applause from the audience.

Kordei isn’t the only celebrity to take a tumble mid-performance — Jennifer Lopez, Pink, and Taylor Swift have fallen mid-song too and recover from it like the pros they are.

And celeb bloopers go beyond just tumbles: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Ellie Kemper appeared at last year’s Emmy’s with lipstick on her teeth, but rather than appearing mortified by the accident, charmed her fans with her response.

Ellie Kemper getting lipstick off her teeth on live TV is my #Emmys spirit animal <3 pic.twitter.com/V2RrmCWMCG — Will Ganss (@willganss) September 18, 2016

While most of us aren’t being watched by thousands of people, we’ve still found ourselves in embarrassing situations like these — be it spilling coffee on the boss, walking into a glass door or tripping as we made our way out of a meeting. Here’s how to recover.

Own up to it: Connecticut etiquette expert Karen Thomas says the first thing to do after committing an embarrassing act is to “own up to it,” using humor if possible. Throw in an amusing line or admit to your own faults by saying something like, “Oh, clumsy me,” which can endear you to the victim of your faux pas. But do that quickly and move on: “You don’t want to dwell on it,” she says — as that can drag out the incident and make it more than it really is.

Apologize in a meaningful way: Executive coach and author Marc Dorio says that saying, “I’m sorry,” which is an often-overused mantra, doesn’t always convey the sense of responsibility you may feel for having erred. Instead, choose something like, “Please forgive me.” The benefit of this, Dorio argues, is that, “people love to forgive,” so this kind of wording appeals to their sense of doing the right thing.



But don’t over apologize: One of the worst things we do in making up for workplace mistakes is to apologize excessively, or get carried away, says Dorio. “If you goofed, you goofed,” Dorio says. There’s no sense in repeating yourself to convey extra remorse, or drawing unnecessary attention to the situation.

Lend a hand: If you’ve spilled coffee on someone or knocked them down by accident, lend a helping hand to clean up the mess or get up from the fall. “Putting actions above words is always appropriate when there’s an error or faux pas on your part. [If your assistance is] declined, then you certainly can back off and go about your business. There’s no sense in making more of it,” Thomas notes. That assistance can also include overtures like offering to pay for the other person’s dry-cleaning to erase the damage done — but if they reject the offer, you can move on with a clear conscience.

This article was originally published on Oct. 21, 2017 and has been updated with Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty returning as Oscar presenters.

