Apple is offering free coding lessons and app-making software using its Swift programming language. (bedo/iStock)

‘App Development with Swift,’ available on iBooks, helps you learn to code

Want to make up to $100,000 by learning to code? There’s an app for that. And it’s free!

Apple launched a free coding curriculum for high school and college students on Wednesday to help more people grab a slice of the $51 billion mobile app industry.

“App Development with Swift” expands on Apple’s Swift Playgrounds education program, which was targeted more toward teaching K-12 students to code using its intuitive Swift software. Now Apple has designed a year-long course and teamed up with half a dozen community colleges serving nearly 500,000 students across the country to teach the fundamental skills needed to design, code, test and deploy mobile apps, which will also prep them for internships and jobs. Apple is also offering Swift for free on iBooks.

Although Swift can only be used for Apple products – popular apps including Airbnb, KAYAK, TripAdvisor, Venmo and Yelp crafted for iOS use the programming language – learning how it works can be a launch pad for becoming fluent in other coding software, such as Java and JavaScript, SQL and Google Go.

And a report from coding bootcamp Coding Dojo last year revealed that its students doubled their income after completing the 14-week course. The average student went in earning less than $35,000, and graduated on to jobs making an average of $72,221. And a Slack Overflow survey of 64,000 developers – 90% of whom admitted to being partially self-taught – found that U.S. coders using Swift in their jobs average $100,000 salaries, while those using Google Go and Scala rake in $110,000.

“The app economy and software development are among the fastest-growing job sectors in America and we’re thrilled to be providing educators and students with the tools to learn coding,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in a statement. “Community colleges play a critical role in helping students achieve their dreams, and we hope these courses will open doors for people of all ages and backgrounds to pursue what they love.”

Apple says it’s created 2 million jobs and counting since the launch of the App Store in 2008, which has made developers $16 billion. This has led to the development of the global mobile app industry expected to be worth $100 billion by 2020.

