Singapore Airlines has been named the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor customers. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

TripAdvisor names Singapore Airlines the best airline in the world; Southwest Airlines is number one in the U.S.

These air carriers are taking customer service to new heights.

Singapore Airlines was named the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards released on Monday, and Southwest Airlines landed the top spot in the U.S.

The travel booking site’s biggest Travelers’ Choice Awards selected the 69 airlines that are going above and beyond by using an algorithm to crunch customer reviews of hundreds of airlines worldwide over the past year. It also expanded the honors to recognize the best airlines in seven global regions (Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, South Pacific & Oceana, Africa & Indian Ocean and the Middle East) and to name the top airlines in service classes, including international first class, business class, premium economy and economy.

And Singapore Airlines emerged the clear winner overall, landing Best International First Class and Best Economy service provider, as well as soaring high as the the number one airline in the world. According to one highlighted TripAdvisor reviewer: “I flew from Sydney to Singapore in business class. The food was the best I have had in the last 10 years. Service was great and the staff actually wanted to be there. One of the best, if not the best airline.”

Singapore Airlines invested $350 million in the new business class and refreshed economy class cabins, Conde Nast Traveler recently reported, including leather seats, mirrors that slide out from the side of your seat and 18-inch high-definition touchscreen TVs.

ALSO READ: This new airline for millennials offers VR headsets and organic food that your friends and family pay for

“The award is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our thousands of staff all around the world, who focus their attention every day on ensuring that Singapore Airlines remains competitive on a global level,” said Singapore Airlines’ CEO, Mr. Goh Choon Phong in a statement.

Air New Zealand took second place, with rave reviews for its friendly flight attendants, “excellent” dinner and complimentary red and white New Zealand wines. Asian airlines dominated the global list with four carriers (including Japan Airlines, Taiwan-based EVA Air and Korean Air, as well as Singapore) making the top 10, and the Middle East scored two spots on the elite list with Emirates and Qatar Airways recognized among the best airlines in the world.

Southwest Airlines was named the best North American air carrier, and was also the only U.S. airline to make the global top 10 list, scoring sixth place. It received an additional nod as the Best Economy class airline in North America.

Ryan Green, Southwest Airlines vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement that, “It’s an honor to receive several TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines, including being the only U.S.-based carrier named a top ten airline in the world.”

Rival JetBlue won Best Business Class. And TripAdvisor’s North American award-winning airlines mirrored WalletHub’s recent report, listing Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue and Canada’s WestJet as the cream of the carrier crop.

ALSO READ: This is the best U.S. airline to fly

For the complete list of winners from the 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Airlines.

And here are the Top 10 Airlines in the World according to TripAdvisor:

1. Singapore Airlines, Singapore

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “I flew from Sydney to Singapore in business class. The food was the best I have had in the last ten years. Service was great and the staff actually wanted to be there. One of the best, if not the best airline.”

2. Air New Zealand, New Zealand

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “The flight attendants are friendly, courteous, professional, and dedicated to customer service. The dinner was excellent, even in Economy class, and there was complimentary NZ red and white wine. Even the safety videos are entertaining. I wouldn’t fly any other airline between the U.S. and New Zealand.”

3. Emirates, United Arab Emirates

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “This airline is the essence of style, class and comfort. Everything I had expected was surpassed. From their presentation, to their service, which is professional, but does not override their personable approach to travellers. The Airbus is huge, but the atmosphere within is comfortable, seats are wider, windows are bigger.”

4. Japan Airlines, Japan

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “This airline carrier is exquisite and features great on board meal service, drink service, and the entertainment is great. They provide excellent service with exceptional leg room. This airline is truly above most others and comes with outstanding crew members.”

5. EVA Air, Taiwan

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “One of the things that separates EVA out from other airlines is in the little things. I was blown away by the novelty of the “Character” flight we took. Everything from the pillows to the meals – it was Hello Kitty cuteness overload. Kids’ meals are excellent. These small personal touches made our entire flight experience so much nicer!”

6. Southwest Airlines, United States

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “We choose to fly Southwest whenever we can. Their flights are on time and the service is friendly and efficient. We don’t mind not having assigned seats. Bags fly free, and we always check ours. Frequent Flier miles are easy to accumulate with their membership program.”

7. Jet2.com, United Kingdom

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “We have just come back from Portugal and all I can say is what a fab service from jet 2. From start to finish, they made my holiday less stressful. I have never been with them before and can certainly say they’re better than most other companies I have been with.”

8. Qatar Airways, Qatar

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “I’ve traveled a lot in my life and Qatar is one of my favourite airlines to travel with. The bar in a380 (business class) is the best. The service regardless of class is fab. The treatment of frequent fliers is great… food very tasty for economy … and very big portions… Entertainment is top notch. They are one of my favourite airlines for eco travel.”

9. Azul, Brazil

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “Azul is a lovely airline, employing a fleet of Embraer regional jets offering 2 + 2 seating. Service is efficient and you always get a package of “aviõezinhos” (airplane shaped gummy bears) to chew on the short domestic hops.”

10. Korean Air, South Korea

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: “We traveled from Chicago to Hong Kong with our toddler, and could not have been more pleased with the experience. Basic economy on KA is basically economy plus on other (especially US-based) airlines. The flight staff actually made me like the experience, rather than detract from it. I’ll be flying KA whenever possible in the future.”

Class of Service Global Winners

Best First Class: Singapore Airlines, Singapore

Singapore Airlines, Singapore Best Business Class: Qatar Airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways, Qatar Best Premium Economy: Air New Zealand, New Zealand

Air New Zealand, New Zealand Best Economy: Singapore Airlines, Singapore

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved