Salt Lake City, Orlando and Atlanta topped WalletHub’s new ranking, based on professional opportunities and quality of life

The Class of 2018 should be buzzing around the Beehive State.

Utah capital Salt Lake City is the best spot for recent college grads to start a career, according to a new analysis from personal finance site WalletHub. Orlando, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.; Charleston, S.C.; and Tempe, Ariz., also made the top five on the list, which ranked 182 U.S. cities on several measures of professional opportunity and quality of life.

Austin, Texas came in sixth, while Columbia, S.C.; Denver, Colo.; Raleigh, N.C. and Grand Rapids, Mich., rounded out the top 10. New York City fell way down at No. 165, Los Angeles ranked No. 132, and Chicago was No. 112.

The site measured professional opportunities by metrics including the number of entry-level opportunities at companies with four or more stars on Glassdoor per total labor force; monthly average starting salary, adjusted for cost of living; unemployment rate; annual job growth rate; workforce diversity; job security; and job satisfaction based on Indeed’s 2016 job happiness index.

Quality of life, meanwhile, was measured by factors like cost-of-living-adjusted median annual income; average commute time; average work week length; strength of social ties with friends and family; housing affordability; share of young folks in the population aged 25 to 34; and fun-, family- and singles-friendliness, as determined by previous WalletHub rankings.

For those with dollar signs in their eyes, Durham, N.C. and Tacoma, Wash., tied for the highest monthly average starting salaries adjusted for cost of living; Texan cities Houston, Austin and Fort Worth also made the top five. Charleston and Orlando tied for the most entry-level jobs per 100,000 residents of working age, while Detroit and Nampa, Idaho tied for fastest job growth.

People aiming to mingle with others in their age group were best suited to Boston; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Jersey City; and Seattle, which had the highest-percentage populations of people aged 25 to 34.

Though the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% last month — the lowest since 2000 — new degree-holders may still fare slightly worse compared to last year’s grads. Employers are planning to hire 1.3% fewer 2018 graduates for positions in the U.S. than they did from the 2017 graduating class, according to a survey released in April by the National Association of Colleges and Employers — an overall decline driven by insurance firms and retail employers. (An earlier projection published in November, meanwhile, suggested hiring would actually increase from the previous graduating class to 4%.)

