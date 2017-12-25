(GMVozd)

Ring in 2018 with bubbly that costs way less than champagne

Pop the bottles without breaking the bank.

New Year’s Eve means overflowing champagne, but the bubbly comes at a price — generally at least $40 per bottle.

Nevertheless, consumers pony up for the fizzy stuff. According to the Telegraph, more than 300 million bottles of champagne are sold annually.

That said, the less picky can get away with cheaper alternatives. “I don’t think that price is necessarily a big factor…the wine-making style is most important,” says Olivia Moravec, sommelier and wine director for UNI restaurant in Boston. She recommends looking out for “Méthode Traditionelle” (“Traditional Method”) on the label as an identifier of quality.

Here are ten sparkling wines that won’t burst your budget:

