Ring in 2018 with bubbly that costs way less than champagne
Pop the bottles without breaking the bank.
New Year’s Eve means overflowing champagne, but the bubbly comes at a price — generally at least $40 per bottle.
Nevertheless, consumers pony up for the fizzy stuff. According to the Telegraph, more than 300 million bottles of champagne are sold annually.
That said, the less picky can get away with cheaper alternatives. “I don’t think that price is necessarily a big factor…the wine-making style is most important,” says Olivia Moravec, sommelier and wine director for UNI restaurant in Boston. She recommends looking out for “Méthode Traditionelle” (“Traditional Method”) on the label as an identifier of quality.
Here are ten sparkling wines that won’t burst your budget:
- Natale Verga Prosecco, $9.99: Prosecco is an Italian take on sparkling wine that’s cheaper than champagne. This particular bottle “over-delivers,” says Gary Fisch, owner of Gary’s Wine & Marketplace in New Jersey. The wine seller describes this bottle as having a “creamy mouthfeel and notes of lemon, honey and almond.”
- Casa d’Ora Cava Brut, $7.99: Cava is produced near Barcelona, and in a similar method as champagne. Fisch describes this bottle as a “good flavorful Spanish Cava,” while other reviewers single out hints of pineapple, green apples, lemon, and almonds.
- La Delizia Prosecco, $9.99: TotalWine.com highlights this prosecco’s peach and apple tones. It’s great on its own, or with fish, or salty and spicy dishes.
- Segura Viudas Brut Cava, $9.99: Blended from three types of grapes grown in Spain, Wine.com calls this wine “clean and delicate, yet rich in flavor.” Wine & Spirits awarded it 89 of 100 points — “highly recommended.”
- Freixenet Sparkling Cordon Negro Brut Cava, $9.99: Wine.com lauds this Cava’s “exceptional, fresh, fruit style and a lingering aroma.” Others love its traces of citrus fruits. Wine Enthusiast magazine rated it 85 out of 100 points — “very good.”
- Barefoot Refresh Rose Spritzer, $5.99: This sparkling rosé is perfect for those celebrating the New Year in warmer climes. Bred in California and packing flavors of mandarin orange, peach, raspberry, and cherry, it received 86 out of 100 points (“very good”) from Wine Enthusiast.
- Verdi Spumante Sparkletini, $5.99: This Italian sparkling wine is said to be “vibrant and light bodied” with flavor notes of raspberry and pomegranate. Serve it chilled.
- Anna de Codorniu Brut Rose Cava, $9.99: With notes of cherry, strawberry, and green apple, this Spanish Cava is best paired with aperitifs or as a drink in between courses. It earned a very good rating from Wine Enthusiast.
- Cantine Maschio Prosecco, $9.99: Reviews say this sparkler from Italy offers an “edgy, fresh peach and peppercorn-scented” palate, making it an ideal companion for prosciutto. Wine & Spirits gave this a rating of 91 out of 100 points — “exceptional.”
- J. Roget Brut, $4.99: The least expensive sparkler on our list, this bottle “is medium-dry with crisp fruit flavors.” Fine Wine House adds that it opens up with floral flavors of apple and pear.
