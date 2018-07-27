(iStock)

Salesforce, Deloitte and Comcast NBCUniversal are among the top employers featured on People’s “Companies That Care” list this year.

It pays to care.

People magazine released its second annual “Companies That Care” list with research and consulting firm Great Place to Work on Wednesday, highlighting 50 U.S. companies that go above and beyond in showing compassion and concern for their employees. The survey used data from more than 4.5 million employee surveys to rank businesses by how well the workers said their companies made a difference in their lives and in their communities through statements such as: “My work has special meaning, this is not ‘just a job’” and “When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.”

San Francisco-based computing company Salesforce made the top spot for the second year in a row, mainly for its continued effort towards equal pay for its employees. Salesforce spent $3 million in 2016 and another $3 million last year to correct gender, race and ethnicity pay differences within the company. “I had been discussing the wage gap for months with my colleague,” Cindy Robbins, chief personnel officer of Salesforce, said in a statement. “We wanted to figure out what we could do to help other women at Salesforce.”

Global audit and consulting company Deloitte came in at No. 2, and offers a four-month sustainability fellowship for solving social issues to employees. Tech company Ultimate Software rounded out the top three, which offers a “Transgender 101” workshop aimed at providing all employees with a safe and welcoming environment.

Other companies featured on the list include the media and tech giant Comcast NBCUniversal, which came in fourth for boasting a 63% increase in women working at the vice president level or higher since 2010. Pennsylvania-based tech company SAP America landed in ninth place, in part for covering the pharmaceutical costs for the transgender children of its company employees. And AT&T made the list at number 26 for its CarePlus service, which gives employees access to MRI techniques, male fertility tests and a service dog trained to help individual needs.

“The companies where the employees tell us are great places to work are better in three different ways: They’re better for the people who work there, better for business and better for the world,” Kim Peters, executive vice president for lists and strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work, told Moneyish.

For instance, the companies that scored highly in being attentive to their employees made four times the revenue than those at the bottom of the list, Peters said. The companies that scored highest in leadership effectiveness made five times the revenue than those who didn’t. And the companies that sought employee opinions and prioritized worker opportunities to innovate made 5.5 times more.

And research has shown that companies that go the extra mile have positive effects on worker productivity and stress reduction. Disengaged workers who don’t feel valued, secure, supported, and respected missed 37% more work days, suffered 49% more accidents and made 60% more errors, according Gallup’s 2017 State of the American Workplace report. In addition to this, organizations with low engagement had 18% lower productivity, 16% lower profitability and 37% lower job growth.

