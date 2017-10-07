Working on a cruise ship is a great way to explore the world

Pack your bags.

Traveling for work doesn’t have to be a drag — especially when your business trip feels like a vacation. Disney recently posted a slew of shipboard gigs they’re hiring for and whether you’re an electrician or a sous chef, there’s no shortage of roles onboard. With itineraries across Mexico, Europe, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean, working on one of the four Disney Cruise Line ships means making a living while traveling the world. According to Glassdoor, a youth activities counselor on a Disney ship makes $1,504 per month while an entertainment host can make $2,310 monthly.

This week, Travel + Leisure highlighted the pros and cons of being a cruise ship employee. Though the jobs are paid and living accommodations are provided, employees share interior (read: windowless) cabins and work seven days a week on four to six month contracts. The lack of living expenses while working on a ship, however, is a great incentive for those trying to save while pursuing a career in sightseeing.

Here are four other jobs that will pay you to travel:

Travel agent

Some people think they’re a thing of the past, but the truth is – there are plenty of people who rely on travel agents to plan their five-star vacations or get them out of a bind while on a business trip. One of the biggest perks of being a travel agent is taking “fam” trips, or familiarization trips where airlines, hotels and tour operators provide free transportation, accommodations and activities to educate travel agents and keep them current on travel trends. While travel agent salaries vary greatly depending on the type of clients and travel being booked, Indeed suggests that the average travel agent can expect to make $37,232 annually.

Flight attendant

Flight attendants can work long hours depending on their destination but they typically have flexible schedules and once they’re done serving drinks, snacks and demonstrating how to properly fasten a seatbelt – they can take a load off during their layover. According to Glassdoor, the average flight attendant makes $49,892, with the bonus of round-trip airfare and accommodations provided by the airline.

Geologist

If you took rocks for jocks in school and didn’t think it could lead to a career full of exploration – you might want to go back and get a degree in geology. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were more than 36,000 geology jobs in the United States in 2014 with a median income of $89,780 per year. Between office and laboratory work, geologists spend plenty of time outdoors working in remote locations that often require extensive travel.

Teaching English

If English is your first language, a profession in which you teach others your native tongue can land you a job abroad. Training for this gig is often minimal and the average workday is only four to six hours long according to Language Corps, a company that helps prepare people for teaching stints in Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Ecuador, Costa Rica and other countries. The International TEFL Academy suggests that foreign English teacher salaries are usually paid in local currency and reflect the cost of living in the region — with instructors making approximately $3,000 a month in Saudi Arabia, $2,000 per month in China and $3,000 a month in Japan.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved