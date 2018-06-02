(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

All the inspiration you need to shine is online — if you know which Twitter accounts to follow

Imagine waking up every morning to someone who told you how beautiful, smart and capable you are of taking on the world. Well, you can — if you know who to look for on Twitter.

Most people start the day by scrolling through their phones, getting hit with the latest political drama or tragic news before they’ve even gotten out of bed. Not good. There are more than 200 billion tweets sent each year, and the likelihood is most are putting people in an anxious or angry state that can last throughout the day — which then has a lasting effect on work, relationships and health. In fact, researchers at the Pew Research Center found that social media actually induces stress, and Twitter, specifically, was a “significant contributor” to that stress. They found that especially after reading about other people’s issues, the person scrolling felt even worse.

But what if you read this instead?

“Gmorning. Sometimes there are garbage trucks blocking every road. They’re doing their job & so are you. Peace to the garbage trucks & the folks just doing their job, Peace to a world that sometimes puts us at cross purposes, & peace to you, on your way, in as long as it takes.”

That’s from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who starts most mornings treating his followers to a positive poem — which, by the way, he makes up on the spot.

Here’s another one from Miranda: “Gmorning, Look at you! The miracle of you, the thrill of you, becoming who you’ll be! *spits, wipes your cheek* Just a little shmutz, got it. Okay, stunner, GO, they ain’t ready for you!”

Trust, that feels good first thing in the morning.

Sonya Veytsman, a New York City-based therapist who works at A Good Place Therapy and Consulting, chalks up those good vibes to confirmation bias, or the notion that through our current beliefs and experiences, future experiences become confirmed.

“By selectively choosing what to focus on, like something positive, over time that impacts our emotions and also motivation,” Veytsman told Moneyish. “And over time that rewires your brain, and so based on what you’re feeling and the thoughts you’re having, that influences the neural connection in your brain, and over time that’s impactful.”

In other words, reading positive messages in the morning can actually change your brain chemistry — and your life.

“There is something to be said about focusing on positive affirmations,” Veytsman added. “Our brains constantly respond to what input we’re getting, so the things you repeatedly do over time does influence the neural connections.”

That produces positive mental health outcomes, she said — making for a better work experience and overall self-image.

“Today” show host Hoda Kotb is another positive tweeter. She often starts her day posting beautiful quotes from the always-uplifting aggregated Twitter feed Word Porn, like “Love, peace, joy and harmony are the best vitamins in the universe.”

And “Love Warrior” author and Oprah favorite Glennon Doyle is a Twitter inspiration, filling women up each morning with advice like, “One easy way to be better at apologizing is to say ‘I’m sorry THAT I hurt you’ instead of ‘I’m sorry IF I hurt you.’ We Can Do Easy Things!”

Accounts like Tiny Buddha — “So far you’ve survived 100 percent of your worst days. You’re doing great” — as well as Inspirational Quotes and Great Minds Quotes all offer uplifting sayings to get you in a better mindset.

Outside of Twitter, there’s the rise of the Insta poets, like Cleo Wade, Rupi Kaur and Nayyirah Waheed, whose poems all stay in the positive zone.

Life coach Annie Lin advises following them all, because seeing a tweet that is positive first thing in the morning “defines the tone of the day.”

“All the important wisdom traditions emphasize a morning practice because this is when the mind is most fresh to new impressions,” Lin said. “You can cultivate good feelings by having a morning routine which may include meditation/prayer, reading, affirmations, visualization, journaling and physical exercise.”

But steering clear of the negative can take effort.

“Concentrating on the positive takes mental discipline,” Lin said. “Energy flows where our attention goes. It’s a positive denial. Focusing on feeling positive can help us notice even more things to feel positive about.”

