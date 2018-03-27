Reformation says ‘sorry it took us so long’ to sell size clothing that’s inclusive of all women

This celebrity-favorite clothing brand is fashionably late to the inclusive-size party.

Los Angeles-based brand Reformation — known for its boho-style dresses and denim worn by the likes of Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift — launched a new plus-size collection Monday with an apology on its website: “Sorry it took us so long.”

The brand teamed up with plus-size model Ali Tate Cutler for their namesake new line, The Reformation x Ali Tate Cutler Collection, in response to an influx of comments and requests for “more inclusive sizing,” according to its website.

“We agree it’s unfair … we’re super sorry we didn’t do it sooner,” the company added.

The collection will feature sizes 0 to 22 and XS to 3XL, including a range of staples from off-the-shoulder gingham dresses, two-piece sets, ruffled tops and bodysuits, all made with the same sustainable manufacturing ethos. Prices range between $78 and $218.

Reformation has dabbled in expanding its sizes in the past, including a lingerie line for bigger-busted women in 2015 and a petites collection that came out last year. Unfortunately, the new plus sizes will only be available for a limited time, Refinery29 reports.

“This is our first step towards fully launching into the category and we will continue to fine tune our fit as we get feedback from our customers,” Reformation’s founder and CEO Yael Aflalo told the outlet.

A number of clothing brands have made an effort to expand their sizing in recent years.

Target drew praise last year for including plus sizes in its collaboration with Victoria Beckham and its Ava & Viv plus-size line, and more recently pushed the body positivity conversation forward with a new collection of swimsuits featuring unretouched and unairbrushed models of all shapes and sizes. And Aerie, the American Eagle Outfitters underwear label known for using a diverse cast of models, also rolled out a line of plus-size options. There’s certainly demand: The plus-size women’s clothing industry is valued at $17 billion, according to NPD.

