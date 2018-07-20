(iStock)

It takes a pile of dough to make it into the 1% in America these days, according to a report on income inequality released this week by the Economic Policy Institute. Indeed, to be in the top 1% nationally, a family needs a minimum income of $421,926, according to the report, which examined income data from 2015; that’s compared to $358,780 five years prior. And the average annual income of the top 1% these days is a whopping $1,316,985, versus $1,111,491 five years ago — and compared to an average income of just over $50,000 for the bottom 99%.

In some states, it takes even more to sneak into the 1%: The highest thresholds were in Connecticut (a minimum of $700,800), the District of Columbia ($598,155), New Jersey ($588,575), Massachusetts ($582,774), New York ($550,174) and California ($514,694), the report revealed. (You can see how much it takes to become a member of the 1% in your state here.)

So what’s with the massive fortunes of the 1%? One reason may be high-level executive pay, said Mark Price, an economist at EPI. “CEO pay, in my view, has been one of the main drivers of the escalation of income of the top 1% and the top 0.1%,” economist Lawrence Mishel told Moneyish last year.

Per data released last year by EPI, CEOs of America’s largest companies made an average of $15.6 million in 2016 — or 271 times what the average worker made. While this is down slightly from last year, it’s still “light years beyond” the 20-to-1 ratio in 1965 and the 59-to-1 ratio in 1989, the report concluded. And some CEOs are raking it in even more than others: The highest-paid CEOS in 2016 included Thomas Rutledge of Charter Communications, who raked in $98 million; Leslie Moonves of CBS at $68.6 million; and Robert Iger of Disney, who made $41 million.

So why are CEOs making so much bank these days? EPI believes that “CEOs are getting more because of their power to set pay, not because they are more productive or have special talent or have more education” than in the past, the report notes.

Of course, economists Price and Mishel do work for the left-leaning EPI, and other experts have other theories about why the 1% is getting so much richer than the rest of America. As the Washington Post notes, the “why” answers on this debate tend to fall into two camps: “One believes that people at the top have used their positions of influence to lock in excessive earnings,” journalist Lydia DePillis writes. “The other thinks that people with scarce and unique talents have simply been able to command a premium in markets that have gotten bigger over time.”

Whichever camp is right — or even if there’s another explanation entirely — it’s hard to argue with the fact that the top 1% of income earners in America are getting richer. In the 1970s, the top 1% made up less than 10% of all the income earned in this country; in recent years, they’ve made more than 20% of all the income.

