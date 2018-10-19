Keeping a gratitude journal can keep kids from getting materialistic. (skynesher/iStock)

New research finds that keeping a gratitude journal can make kids more grateful.

This is one write way to raise grateful kids.

The struggle to avoid making our children materialistic is real. Research shows that kids are easily influenced by TV ads to want that “must-have” toy, see that movie or crave that cereal, snack or drink. Parents can also unconsciously teach their little ones to equate buying and possessing things with happiness and success. A 2015 study found that adults who used “material parenting” to express their love or to shape their children’s behavior, such as rewarding a kid for getting good grades and doing their chores by buying them a gift, had kids who were more likely to grow into materialistic adults.

But researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have hit upon a simply daily practice to turn “gimme” into being grateful: keeping a gratitude journal. The lifestyle hack has been prescribed to help adults to destress and put their lives into perspective, but this new survey of about 900 adolescents suggests it could be a miracle worker for younger generations, too.

First, the nationwide sample of youths ages 11 to 17 took an online survey that measured how much value they placed on money and material goods, as well as how thankful they were for the people and possessions in their lives. Then the tweens and teens were randomly split into two groups: one group kept a gratitude journal for two weeks, where they wrote down what they were thankful for each day, and the other simply kept a diary of what they did that day.

After writing in the journals for two weeks, the teens took the same gratitude and materialism test as before. The kids were also given $10 for participating, and told they could keep the money or donate some or all of it to charity.

And the kids who kept the gratitude journals showed a “significant decrease in materialism, and increase in gratitude,” according to the report, while the control group that just kept a daily activity journal retained the same levels of gratitude and materialism that they had before. Plus, the group that kept the gratitude journal was more generous afterward, donating more than two-thirds of the money, while those in the control group donated less than half of their $10.

“Our findings show that it is possible to reduce materialism among young consumers, as well as one of its most common negative consequences (nongenerosity) using a simple strategy — fostering gratitude for the things and people in their lives,” wrote study author Lan Nguyen Chaplin, associate professor of marketing at the University of Illinois at Chicago, in her report.

That’s a gift that could keep on giving for parents, especially since new research from advertising tech company OpenX warns that about a quarter of shoppers plan to spend more on holiday gifts this year than they did last year, dropping $819 on average, with millennials shelling out $861 to make spirits bright.

But childhood materialism could also cost kids their happiness in adulthood, as studies have found an association between increased materialism and decreased life satisfaction and social cooperation in adults, as well as increased depression, anxiety, racism and antisocial behavior.

Plus, the a study published in the journal Infant Behavior and Development last winter found that toddlers with fewer toys were more creative and focused than those pawing through more playthings. When tots under age 3 were given either four toys or 16, those with just a couple of toys played with individual items longer. Researchers concluded that fewer toys “promotes development and healthy play.”

And here are some more tips to managing your kids’ expectations around holiday gifting without spoiling the fun.

