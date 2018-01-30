Equal pay and work-life balance policies help keep workers happy

Both women and men say that Salesforce is the best place to work in tech.

The San Francisco-based customer relationship management service was deemed the No. 1 tech business to work for in 2018, beating out giants like Facebook, Google and Apple, according to a new Indeed.com survey, which analyzed more than 18 million reviews from workers.

The company of 10,000 employees — which is led by CEO Marc Benioff (aka Chief Love Officer) — ranks highest among tech companies for management, pay and benefits, and job security and advancement, as well as second for culture. Plus, it has a number of policies that are inclusive and supportive of women.

For one, Salesforce has been a strong advocate for equal pay for women, and reportedly shelled out nearly $3 million to eliminate significant differences in pay to ensure that men and women in the same line of work were getting compensated equally and fairly for their jobs. As a result, last year, 11% of Salesforce employees received adjustments to their pay or salary changes. It is also renowned for its culture of philanthropy, work-life balance and perks, like paid volunteer time off.

These policies may be why software company Fairy God Boss ranked Salesforce the 6th best company for women in any industry to work for in 2017. And the policies help explain why 62% of women who work there believe they are treated fairly and equally to men, according to Fairy God Boss — and 77% would recommend Salesforce to other women.

Of course, not everything at Salesforce is great for women. For example, there have been complaints of sexual harassment at the company. And, in general, the wage gap in the tech sector is still apparent, despite initiatives for equal pay.

Behind Salesforce, social media network Facebook ranks No. 2, followed by Google and Adobe.

Here is a full list of the top 15 tech companies ranked by employees:

Salesforce

Adobe

Facebook

Google

SAP

Apple

Microsoft

Intuit

Juniper Networks

Yahoo! Inc.

Qualcomm

Cisco

Rackspace

Intel

Applied Materials

