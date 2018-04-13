(iStock)

The D.C. metro area fares particularly well, according to a new analysis

Women in this Commonwealth city are making money.

Arlington, Va., is the city where women are most successful, according to a recent analysis from personal finance site SmartAsset that found women there were the highest paid and comprised nearly four out of 10 (38.6%) business owners. The D.C. metro area made a particularly strong showing, with Alexandria, Va., tying for fourth place and Washington, D.C., coming in eighth.

The report ranked 100 cities on their percentages of full-time working women with annual incomes $75,000 and up, women business owners and women over 25 with bachelor’s degrees; plus housing cost as a percent of full-time working women’s earnings, median earnings for women working full-time and the unemployment rate of women aged 25 to 64.

No. 2 on the list — “a distant second” — was Scottsdale, Ariz., which boasted a median $56,600 salary for full-time working women and 3.5% female unemployment rate. (That’s the same as the national unemployment rate for women 25 and over, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.) Madison, Wis., ranked third, with nearly one-third of its women having earned college degrees, though its women were somewhat underpaid relative to fellow top 10 cities.

Alexandria, where full-time women workers’ median earnings are nearly $67,000, tied for fourth place with San Francisco. The Bay Area tech mecca was home to women with the second-highest median earnings on the list — about $71,700 — but took a hit for its staggering cost of living, according to SmartAsset.

Rounding out the top 10 were Raleigh, N.C., in sixth place; Minneapolis in seventh; D.C. in eighth; Plano, Texas in ninth, and Denver in 10th. The top-ranking cities represented all corners of the country, the site noted, with no one geographic region dominating the list.

The greater D.C. area isn’t just teeming with successful women: The District of Columbia is also the ideal place for millennials to live, according to a recent WalletHub analysis that ranked all 50 states and D.C. on metrics of affordability, quality of life, education and health, economic health and civic engagement.

For those who still aren’t sold on the region, Arlington is also the top city for runners, per a SmartAsset study released earlier this month. That ranking took into account factors like walkability, gyms and races per 10,000 residents, and percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk from a park.

