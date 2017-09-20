(iStock)

Want to make $250,000 or more? Opt for these medical jobs

These careers earn you a healthy salary.

On Wednesday, personal finance site GoBankingRates.com released a list of the highest paying career path in each state in America, and the healthcare field, particularly jobs like anesthesiologist and surgeon, dominates the list. “Every state in America has a medical professional at the top of the income pyramid,” the report concluded.

The researchers examined employment data sourced from Monster.com and the Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed it on a state-level; salary was defined as the annual mean wage, according to the BLS Occupational Employment Statistics.

While it might seem that CEOs or other major execs would top this list, GoBankingRates explains that while “chief executives do rank highly in every state,” this research is about salary. Indeed, they point out that “CEOs often earn far more from stock options and related payouts,” which weren’t counted in this data. And, indeed, across all states, it is anesthesiologists who have the highest annual average wage ($269,600), followed by surgeons ($252,910), according to government data.

Nearly all healthcare jobs on this list in each stay pay upwards of $250,000 a year in salary — which is far more than the average worker makes. Across all occupations the average annual wage is just under $50,000, according to government data.

Here are the highest-paying career paths in each state in America, according to GoBankingRates.

Alabama: Orthodontist

Salary: $287,250

Alaska: Pediatrician

· Salary: $269,530

Arizona: Surgeon

· Salary: $282,080

Arkansas: Internist

· Salary: $266,980

California: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $282,410

Colorado: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

· Salary: $274,740

Connecticut: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $275,800

Delaware: Surgeon

· Salary: $269,170

Florida: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $274,210

Georgia: Surgeon

· Salary: $271,160

Hawaii: Podiatrist

· Salary: $273,040

Idaho: Surgeon

· Salary: $280,790

Illinois: Orthodontist

· Salary: $262,770

Indiana: Surgeon

· Salary: $271,630

Iowa: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $283,990

Kansas: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $287,410

Kentucky: Surgeon

· Salary: $278,080

Louisiana: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $276,390

Maine: Surgeon

· Salary: $271,570

Maryland: Surgeon

· Salary: $275,640

Massachusetts: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

· Salary: $270,140

Michigan: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $259,280

Minnesota: Surgeon

· Salary: $285,060

Mississippi: Pediatrician

· Salary: $270,430

Missouri: Orthodontist

· Salary: $265,420

Montana: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

· Salary: $270,700

Nebraska: Surgeon

· Salary: $285,640

Nevada: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $271,490

New Hampshire: Physician

· Salary: $272,820

New Jersey: Surgeon

· Salary: $286,710

New Mexico: Surgeon

· Salary: $281,150

New York: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $271,900

North Carolina: Surgeon

· Salary: $283,170

North Dakota: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $285,290

Ohio: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $273,150

Oklahoma: Surgeon

· Salary: $283,500

Oregon: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

· Salary: $247,580

Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $268,730

Rhode Island: Surgeon

· Salary: $284,010

South Carolina: Surgeon

· Salary: $264,930

South Dakota: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $283,980

Tennessee: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $270,140

Texas: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $271,230

Utah: Pediatrician

· Salary: $267,020

Vermont: Anesthesiologist

· Salary: $269,880

Virginia: Orthodontist

· Salary: $262,130

Washington: Orthodontist

· Salary: $264,120

West Virginia: Physician

· Salary: $229,110

Wisconsin: Obstetrician and Gynecologist

· Salary: $276,060

Wyoming: Physician

· Salary: $259,940

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved