Want to make $250,000 or more? Opt for these medical jobs
These careers earn you a healthy salary.
On Wednesday, personal finance site GoBankingRates.com released a list of the highest paying career path in each state in America, and the healthcare field, particularly jobs like anesthesiologist and surgeon, dominates the list. “Every state in America has a medical professional at the top of the income pyramid,” the report concluded.
The researchers examined employment data sourced from Monster.com and the Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed it on a state-level; salary was defined as the annual mean wage, according to the BLS Occupational Employment Statistics.
While it might seem that CEOs or other major execs would top this list, GoBankingRates explains that while “chief executives do rank highly in every state,” this research is about salary. Indeed, they point out that “CEOs often earn far more from stock options and related payouts,” which weren’t counted in this data. And, indeed, across all states, it is anesthesiologists who have the highest annual average wage ($269,600), followed by surgeons ($252,910), according to government data.
Nearly all healthcare jobs on this list in each stay pay upwards of $250,000 a year in salary — which is far more than the average worker makes. Across all occupations the average annual wage is just under $50,000, according to government data.
Here are the highest-paying career paths in each state in America, according to GoBankingRates.
Alabama: Orthodontist
Salary: $287,250
Alaska: Pediatrician
· Salary: $269,530
Arizona: Surgeon
· Salary: $282,080
Arkansas: Internist
· Salary: $266,980
California: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $282,410
Colorado: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
· Salary: $274,740
Connecticut: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $275,800
Delaware: Surgeon
· Salary: $269,170
Florida: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $274,210
Georgia: Surgeon
· Salary: $271,160
Hawaii: Podiatrist
· Salary: $273,040
Idaho: Surgeon
· Salary: $280,790
Illinois: Orthodontist
· Salary: $262,770
Indiana: Surgeon
· Salary: $271,630
Iowa: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $283,990
Kansas: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $287,410
Kentucky: Surgeon
· Salary: $278,080
Louisiana: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $276,390
Maine: Surgeon
· Salary: $271,570
Maryland: Surgeon
· Salary: $275,640
Massachusetts: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
· Salary: $270,140
Michigan: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $259,280
Minnesota: Surgeon
· Salary: $285,060
Mississippi: Pediatrician
· Salary: $270,430
Missouri: Orthodontist
· Salary: $265,420
Montana: Obstetrician and Gynecologist
· Salary: $270,700
Nebraska: Surgeon
· Salary: $285,640
Nevada: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $271,490
New Hampshire: Physician
· Salary: $272,820
New Jersey: Surgeon
· Salary: $286,710
New Mexico: Surgeon
· Salary: $281,150
New York: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $271,900
North Carolina: Surgeon
· Salary: $283,170
North Dakota: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $285,290
Ohio: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $273,150
Oklahoma: Surgeon
· Salary: $283,500
Oregon: Obstetrician and Gynecologist
· Salary: $247,580
Pennsylvania: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $268,730
Rhode Island: Surgeon
· Salary: $284,010
South Carolina: Surgeon
· Salary: $264,930
South Dakota: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $283,980
Tennessee: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $270,140
Texas: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $271,230
Utah: Pediatrician
· Salary: $267,020
Vermont: Anesthesiologist
· Salary: $269,880
Virginia: Orthodontist
· Salary: $262,130
Washington: Orthodontist
· Salary: $264,120
West Virginia: Physician
· Salary: $229,110
Wisconsin: Obstetrician and Gynecologist
· Salary: $276,060
Wyoming: Physician
· Salary: $259,940
